COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Normal CornBelters ‘7 ‘2 ‘—
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘5 ‘3 ‘1.5
Danville Dans ‘5‘4 ‘2.0
Wabash Valley Rex ‘4 ‘5 ‘3.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Lafayette Aviators ‘6 ‘3 ‘—
Chillicothe Paints ‘6 ‘5 ‘1.0
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘4 ‘5 ‘2.0
Champion City Kings ‘2 ‘7 ‘4.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Clinton LumberKings ‘5 ‘4 ‘—
Burlington Bees ‘3 ‘4 ‘1.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘3 ‘6 ‘2.0
Quincy Gems ‘2 ‘7 ‘3.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Cape Catfish ‘8 ‘0 ‘—
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘6 ‘4 ‘3.5
Alton River Dragons ‘4 ‘5 ‘4.5
Jackson Rockabillys ‘3 ‘5 ‘5.0
O’Fallon Hoots ‘2 ‘6 ‘6.0
Wednesday, June 7
Chillicothe Paints 17, Johnstown Mill Rats 10
Normal CornBelters 6, Burlington Bees 4
Cape Catfish 6, Danville Dans 1
Quincy Gems 11, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4
Clinton LumberKings 12, Alton River Dragons 1 (8 innings)
Thrillville Thrillbilles 4, O'Fallon Hoots 1
Thursday, June 8
Lafayette Aviators 10, Danville Dans 1
Champion City Kings 11, Chillicothe Paints 1 (8 innings)
Cape Catfish 13, Wabash Valley Rex 11
Thrillville Thrillbillies 8, Quincy Gems 6
Clinton LumberKings 7, O’Fallon Hoots 2
Jackson Rockabillys 16, Alton River Dragons 10
Normal CornBelters 2, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 0
Burlington Bees at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, canceled
Friday, June 9
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Lafayette Aviators 1
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Chillicothe Paints 2
Danville Dans 11, Champion City Kings 1 (7 innings)
Normal CornBelters 5, Quincy Gems 3
O’Fallon Hoots 10, Clinton LumberKings 9 (11 innings)
Wabash Valley Rex 7, Thrillville Thrillbillies 5
Jackson Rockabillys 15, Alton River Dragons 2 (7 innings)
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Burlington Bees, postponed to June 29
Saturday, June 10
Quincy Gems at Normal Cornbelters (2), 3 p.m.
Danville Dans at Wabash Valley Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at O’Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday June 11
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.
Johnsdown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Wabash Valley Rex, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, 5:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:18 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 12
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 13
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 6:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Lafayette Aviators, 7 p.m.
Danville Dans at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
———
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 11, Champion City Kings 1
Champion City ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Sam Seeker cf ‘3 ‘4 ‘2 ‘0
Blake Buzzeo ss ‘4 ‘3 ‘2 ‘2
Broc Parmer c ‘2 ‘2 ‘1 ‘2
Ben Zink lf ‘3 ‘0 ‘1 ‘2
Jake Sherman rf ‘5 ‘0 ‘3 ‘2
Cam Gilkerson dh ‘4 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Hilario DeLaPaz III 3b‘5 ‘0 ‘1 ‘1
Ryan Robinson 1b ‘3 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Carson Womer 2b ‘5 ‘1 ‘1 ‘0
Zach Cabell p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Andrew DeWitt p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Jonathon Ray p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Totals ‘25 ‘1 ‘3 ‘0
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Justin Vossos ss ‘5 ‘3 ‘3 ‘1
Brandon Bishop cf ‘4 ‘3 ‘3 ‘2
DJ Akiyama 2b ‘2 ‘1 ‘2 ‘1
Nate Chester 3b ‘3 ‘1 ‘1 ‘1
Trenton Pallas lf ‘2 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1
Nate Vargas c ‘4 ‘0 ‘1 ‘0
Adam Ebling rf ‘3 ‘2 ‘0 ‘0
Chase Vinson dh ‘4 ‘1 ‘4 ‘1
Blake Binderup 1b ‘4 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Luke Nichols p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Carter Sabol p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Totals ‘31 ‘11 ‘14 ‘7
Champ. City‘100 ‘000‘0 ‘— ‘1 ‘3 ‘3
Danville ‘105 ‘002‘3‘— ‘11 ‘14 ‘2
E — Parner, DeLaPaz, Cabell, Binderup, Sabol. LOB — Champion City 4, Danville 6. 2B — Vossos. SB — Parmer, Zink, DeLaPaz, Vossos (2), Bishop (2), Chester (2), Ebling, Akiyama CS — Akiyama, Pallas. SF — Pallas. DP — Champion City 1, Danville 2.
Champ. City ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Cabell (L, 0-2) ‘2.1 ‘5 ‘5 ‘4 ‘2 ‘1
DeWitt ‘2.2 ‘6 ‘3 ‘2 ‘1 ‘0
Ray ‘1.2 ‘3 ‘3 ‘3 ‘3 ‘2
Totals ‘6.2 ‘14 ‘11 ‘9 ‘6 ‘3
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Luke Nichols (W, 2-0) ‘6.0 ‘2 ‘1 ‘1 ‘0 ‘5
Sabol ‘1.0 ‘1 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1
Totals ‘7.0 ‘3 ‘1 ‘1 ‘0 ‘6
Umpires — Sam Clark, Nick Staab
Attendance — 1,254
T — 2:21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.