COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Normal CornBelters ‘5 ‘2 ‘—
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘5 ‘3 ‘0.5
Danville Dans ‘4‘3 ‘1.0
Wabash Valley Rex ‘3 ‘4 ‘2.5
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Lafayette Aviators ‘5 ‘2 ‘—
Chillicothe Paints ‘5 ‘3 ‘0.5
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘3 ‘4 ‘2.0
Champion City Kings ‘1 ‘6 ‘4.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Clinton LumberKings ‘3 ‘3 ‘—
Burlington Bees ‘3 ‘3 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘2 ‘4 ‘1.0
Quincy Gems ‘1 ‘5 ‘2.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Cape Catfish ‘6 ‘0 ‘—
Alton River Dragons ‘4 ‘2 ‘2.0
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘4 ‘3 ‘2.5
O’Fallon Hoots ‘1 ‘4 ‘4.5
Jackson Rockabillys ‘1 ‘5 ‘5.0
Sunday, June 4
Clinton LumberKings 10, Alton River Dragons 0
Danville Dans 7, Champion City Kings 1
O’Fallon Hoots 12, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4
Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators 0
Lafayette Aviators 5, Chillicothe Paints 0
Normal CornBelters 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (10 innings)
Cape Catfish 12, Thrillville Thrillbillies 1 (8 innings)
Quincy Gems 7, Burlington Bees (5 innings)
Monday, June 5
Johnstown Mill Rats 9, Terre Haute Rex 5
Wabash Valley Rex 3, Johnstown Mill Rats 2
Chillicothe Paints 20, Champion City Kings 11
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 14, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3 (7 innings)
Lafayette Aviators 6, Normal CornBelters 4
Alton River Dragons 6, Clinton LumberKings 2
Cape Catfish 14, O’Fallon Hoots 0 (7 innings)
Thrillville Thrillbillies 8, Jackson Rockabillys 5
Tuesday, June 6
Wabash Valley Rex 14, Champion City Kings 10
Johnstown Mill Rats 8, Chillicothe Paints 6
Danville Dans 3, Lafayette Aviators 1
Burlington Bees 12, Quincy Gems 2 (7 innings)
Cape Catfish 15, Alton River Dragons 5 (8 innings)
Jackson Rockabillys 5, Thrillville Thrillbillies 4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 9, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7
Wednesday, June 7
Chillicothe Paints 17, Johnstown Mill Rats 10
Normal CornBelters 6, Burlington Bees 4
Cape Catfish 6, Danville Dans 1
Quincy Gems 11, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4
Clinton LumberKings 12, Alton River Dragons 1 (8 innings)
Thrillville Thrillbilles 4, O'Fallon Hoots 1
Thursday, June 8
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Wabash Valley Rex at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at O’Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, June 9
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at O’Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Wabash Valley Rex at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
Quincy Gems at Normal Cornbelters (2), 3 p.m.
Danville Dans at Wabash Valley Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at O’Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday June 11
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.
Johnsdown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Wabash Valley Rex, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, 5:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:18 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
At Capaha Park, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Cape Catfish 6, Danville Dans 1
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Carlos Vasquez 2b ‘4 ‘0 ‘1 ‘0
DJ Akiyama dh ‘4 ‘0 ‘1 ‘0
Nate Chester 3b ‘4 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Jackson Micheels rf ‘3 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Trey Higgins cf ‘3 ‘1 ‘0 ‘0
Chase Vinson 1b ‘4 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Blake Binderup lf ‘4 ‘0 ‘1 ‘1
Sammy Leis c ‘3 ‘0 ‘2 ‘0
Robert Castillo ss ‘3 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Caleb Pittman p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
John Balok Jr. p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Totals ‘32 ‘1 ‘5 ‘1
Cape Catfish ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Chris Hall cf ‘3 ‘1 ‘2 ‘0
Jeff Clarke rf ‘3 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1
Justin Carinci ss ‘4 ‘0 ‘1 ‘1
Brody Chrisman lf ‘4 ‘1 ‘1 ‘0
Jude Putz 2b ‘3 ‘1 ‘1 ‘0
Kolton Poorman dh ‘3 ‘1 ‘2 ‘2
Caden Bogenpohl 1b ‘2 ‘1 ‘0 ‘0
Tucker Stockman c ‘3 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Quinton Borders 3b ‘2 ‘1 ‘1 ‘1
Jordan Riley p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Eddie White p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Curry Sutherland p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Totals ‘27 ‘6 ‘8 ‘5
Danville‘000 ‘100‘000 ‘— ‘1 ‘5 ‘3
Cape ‘101 ‘004‘00x‘— ‘6 ‘8 ‘1
E — Leis, Vinson, Vasquez, Bogenpohl. LOB — Danville 6, Cape 4. 2B — Binderup, Hall, Poorman. SB — Higgins, Hall, Poorman, Bogenpohl. CS — Micheels, Hall, Carinci. DP — Danville 3.
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Pittman (0-1) ‘5.1 ‘6 ‘4 ‘3 ‘4 ‘0
Balok ‘2.2 ‘2 ‘2 ‘2 ‘1 ‘4
Totals ‘8.0 ‘8 ‘6 ‘5 ‘5 ‘4
Cape ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Riley (W, 1-0) ‘4.0 ‘4 ‘1 ‘1 ‘1 ‘3
White ‘4.0 ‘1 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘2
Sutherland ‘1.0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1 ‘2
Totals ‘9.0 ‘5 ‘1 ‘1 ‘2 ‘7
Umpires — Aaron Carter, Kent Owens
Attendance — 692
T — 2:00
