Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Normal CornBelters ‘4 ‘2 ‘—
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘4 ‘2 ‘—
Danville Dans ‘3`2 ‘0.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘2 ‘4 ‘2.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Lafayette Aviators ‘5 ‘1 ‘—
Chillicothe Paints ‘5 ‘2 ‘0.5
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘2 ‘4 ‘3.0
Champion City Kings ‘1 ‘5 ‘4.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Clinton LumberKings ‘3 ‘3 ‘—
Burlington Bees ‘2 ‘3 ‘0.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘2 ‘4 ‘1.0
Quincy Gems ‘1 ‘4 ‘1.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Cape Catfish ‘5 ‘0 ‘—
Alton River Dragons ‘4 ‘1 ‘1.0
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘4 ‘2 ‘1.5
O’Fallon Hoots ‘1 ‘4 ‘4.0
Jackson Rockabillys ‘0 ‘5 ‘5.0
Sunday, June 4
Clinton LumberKings 10, Alton River Dragons 0
Danville Dans 7, Champion City Kings 1
O'Fallon Hoots 12, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4
Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators 0
Lafayette Aviators 5, Chillicothe Paints 0
Normal CornBelters 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (10 innings)
Cape Catfish 12, Thrillville Thrillbillies 1 (8 innings)
Quincy Gems 7, Burlington Bees (5 innings)
Monday, June 5
Johnstown Mill Rats 9, Terre Haute Rex 5
Terre Haute Rex 3, Johnstown Mill Rats 2
Chillicothe Paints 20, Champion City Kings 11
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 14, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3 (7 innings)
Lafayette Aviators 6, Normal CornBelters 4
Alton River Dragons 6, Clinton LumberKings 2
Cape Catfish 14, O'Fallon Hoots 0 (7 innings)
Thrillville Thrillbillies 8, Jackson Rockabillys 5
Tuesday, June 6
Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Thrillville Thrillbilles, 6:45 p.m.
Thursday, June 8
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, June 9
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
———
FROM SUNDAY
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 7, Champion City Kings 1
Champion City `AB `R `H `RBI
Blake Buzzeo ss `4 `0 `0 `0
Evan Lorey cf `0 `2 `0 `1
Ben Zink rf `3 `0 `0 `0
Lucas Day ph `3 `0 `0 `1
Broc Parmer dh `4 `0 `1 `0
Connor Huzicka 3b `2 `1 `0 `0
CJ Richmond 1b `3 `1 `1 `0
Nickola Pereira c `4 `0 `1 `0
Sam Seeker lf `3 `0 `0 `0
Carson Womer 2b `2 `1 `0 `0
Jake Sherman ph `1 `0 `1 `0
Gercal Reyes p `0 `0 `0 `0
Noah Curi p `0 `0 `0 `0
Colin Ames p `0 `0 `0 `0
Cole Agemy p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `35 `1 `5 `1
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Justin Vossos ss `3 `1 `1 `0
Carlos Vasquez 3b `3 `1 `1 `0
Nate Chester dh `4 `1 `1 `0
Jackson Micheels rf `3 `1 `1 `2
Trey Higgins cf `3 `1 `0 `0
Trenton Pallas lf `3 `0 `1 `1
Chase Vinson 1b `4 `1 `1 `0
Sammy Leis c `4 `1 `0 `0
DJ Akiyama 2b `3 `0 `1 `0
Luke Nichols p `0 `0 `0 `0
Connor Nation p `0 `0 `0 `0
Decker Mac Neil p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘30 `7 `7 `3
Champion City`000 `000`100 `— `1 `5 `4
Danville ‘020 `000`05x`— `7 `7 `3
E — Huzicka, Richmond, Pereira, Seeker, Vasquez, Higgins, Vinson. LOB — Champion City 11, Danville 4. 2B — Pereira, Pallas. 3B — Micheels. SB — Seeker, Micheels, Higgins. CS — Vossos.
Champion City ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Reyes (L, 1-1) `2.0 `3 `2 `0 `1 `2
Curi `5.0 `1 `0 `0 `2 `8
Ames `0.0 `2 `5 `5 `3 `0
Agemy `1.0 `1 `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘8.0 ‘7 ‘7 ‘5 ‘6 ‘10
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Nichols (W, 1-0) `5.0 `1 `0 `0 `1 `8
Nation `2.0 `3 `1 `1 `0 `1
Mac Neil (Sv. 2) `2.0 `5 `1 `1 `2 `13
Totals ‘9.0 ‘5 ‘1 ‘1 ‘2 ‘13
Umpires — Nicholas Stab, Sam Clark
Attendance — 608
T — 2:35
———
FROM FRIDAY
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 16, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Johnstown `AB `R `H `RBI
Miguel Vega 3b `2 `0 `0 `1
Clay Wiesen ss `0 `2 `0 `1
Tyler Horvat cf `3 `0 `0 `0
Jalen Freeman lf `3 `0 `0 `1
Jack Rogers rf `4 `0 `1 `0
Eli Sutton c `2 `1 `0 `0
Morgan Wyatt 1b `3 `1 `1 `0
Gio Calamia 2b `3 `0 `1 `0
Forrest Havanis dh/p `2 `0 `0 `0
Phil Fox p `0 `0 `0 `0
Noah Czajkowski p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `22 `4 `3 `3
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Justin Vossos ss `4 `2 `2 `2
DJ Akiyama 3b `4 `2 `1 `1
Nate Chester dh `2 `1 `1 `2
Jackson Micheels rf `5 `1 `1 `2
Blake Binderup 1b `3 `2 `2 `3
Trenton Pallas cf `4 `2 `3 `1
Julio Cajigas lf `3 `2 `0 `1
Johnny Colombo ss `3 `1 `0 `0
Sammy Leis c `4 `3 `1 `0
Gabriel Pancratz p `0 `0 `0 `0
John Balok, Jr. p `0 `0 `0 `0
Enas Hayden p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘32 `16 `11 `12
Johnstown`101 `200`0 `— `4 `3 `7
Danville ‘130 `561`x`— `16 `11 `1
E — Wiesen 3, Sutton 2, Rogers, Calamia, Leis. LOB — Johnstown 8, Danville 6. 2B — Binderup, Pallas. 3B — Leis. SB — Weisen, Horvad, Calamia, Vossos 2, Cajigas 2, Akiyama, Chester, Pallas, Colombo, Leis. CS — Vega. SF — Wiesen, Freeman, Chester.
Johnstown ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Fox (L, 0-1) `3.2 `5 `9 `4 `3 `7
Czajkowski `2.0 `4 `7 `2 `2 `3
Havanis `0.1 `2 `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘6.0 ‘11 ‘16 ‘6 ‘5 ‘10
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Pancratz `3.0 `0 `2 `2 `3 `4
Balok (W, 1-0) `3.0 `3 `2 `2 `4 `2
Hayden `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `1
Totals ‘7.0 ‘3 ‘4 ‘4 ‘7 ‘7
Umpires — Tom Sansdorf, Sam Clark
Attendance — 285
T — 2:50
———
FROM SATURDAY
At Rent One Park, Marion
Thrillville Thrillbillies 12, Danville Dans 9
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Justin Vossos ss `5 `2 `2 `1
DJ Akiyama 3b `4 `1 `2 `2
Nate Chester dh `3 `1 `1 `1
Jackson Micheels rf `5 `1 `3 `0
Blake Binderup 1b `3 `2 `0 `0
Trenton Pallas cf `3 `1 `1 `0
Robert Castillo 3b `4 `1 `1 `1
Julio Cajigas lf `4 `0 `1 `1
Sammy Leis c `5 `0 `0 `1
Carter Heninger p `0 `0 `0 `0
Carter Krawchuk p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘36 `9 `11 `7
Thrillville `AB `R `H `RBI
Josh Griffin ss `5 `0 `3 `4
Alex Zimmerman 2b `4 `1 `1 `0
Jackson Lindsey 1b `4 `1 `2 `2
Bryson Arnette 3b `5 `1 `0 `0
Michael Mylott rf `5 `2 `3 `1
Kaleb Herbert ph `4 `1 `1 `0
Jackson McCoy cf `5 `3 `2 `3
Evan McCarthy lf `3 `2 `1 `1
Charlie Corum c `1 `1 `1 `1
Ethan Ames p `0 `0 `0 `0
Preston Drebes p `0 `0 `0 `0
Jackson Kranawetter p `0 `0 `0 `0
Nathan Ball p `0 `0 `0 `0
Roman Harrison p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `36 `12 `14 `12
Danville`002 `133`000 `— `9 `11 `1
Thrillville ‘125 `031`00x`— `12 `14 `2
E — Leis, Griffin, McCoy. LOB — Danville 8, Thrillville 10. 2B — Zimmerman, Mylott, McCarthy. 3B — McCoy. HR — Akiyama. SB — Vossos (2), Chester, Micheels, Binderup, Pallas, Herbert, McCoy. CS — Castillo, Cajigas. DB — Danville 1, Thrillville 1.
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Henniger (L, 0-1) `5.0 `13 `11 `10 `4 `6
Krawchuck `3.0 `1 `1 `1 `1 `6
Totals ‘8.0 ‘14 ‘12 ‘11 ‘5 ‘12
Thrillville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Ames `2.2 `5 `2 `2 `3 `2
Drebes (W, 1-0) `2.1 `2 `4 `3 `4 `1
Kranawetter `1.0 `2 `3 `0 `1 `1
Ball `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `1 `2
Harrison (Sv.2) `2.0 `2 `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘9.0 ‘11 ‘9 ‘5 ‘9 ‘6
Umpires — Preston Childers, Aaron Ashlock
Attendance — 0
T — 3:06
