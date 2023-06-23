COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Danville Dans ‘11 ‘10 ‘—
Normal CornBelters ‘10 ‘10 ‘0.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘10 ‘11 ‘1.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘9 ‘10 ‘1.5
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Lafayette Aviators ‘12 ‘7 ‘—
Chillicothe Paints ‘13 ‘8 ‘1.0
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘10 ‘2.5
Champion City Kings ‘6 ‘15 ‘8.5
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Clinton LumberKings ‘12 ‘8 ‘—
Quincy Gems ‘10 ‘12 ‘3.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘8 ‘13 ‘4.5
Burlington Bees ‘6 ‘12 ‘6.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Cape Catfish ‘19 ‘2 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘10 ‘9 ‘8.0
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘10 ‘10 ‘8.5
Alton River Dragons ‘8 ‘13 ‘11.0
Jackson Rockabillys ‘7 ‘13 ‘11.5
Tuesday, June 20
Johnstown Mill Rats 9, Champion City Kings 4
Johnstown Mill Rats 9, Champion City Kings 0
Clinton LumberKings 7, Chillicothe Paints 3
Danville Dans 13, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3 (7 innings)
Quincy Gems 11, Alton River Dragons 7
Cape Catfish 10, Thrillville Thrillbillies 0
Jackson Rockabillys 12, Burlington Bees 5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Normal CornBelters 1
Wednesday, June 21
Chillicothe Paints 6, Terre Haute Rex 4
Johnstown Mill Rats 5, Champion City Kings 0
Quincy Gems 10, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
Cape Catfish 12, Burlington Bees 3
O'Fallon Hoots 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7
Thrillville Thrillbillies 11, Alton River Dragons 2
Thursday, June 22
Champion City Kings 13, Johnstown Mill Rats 10
Quincy Gems 5, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 1
Normal CornBelters 11, Lafayette Aviators 0 (7 innings)
Danville Dans 14, Terre Haute Rex 11
O'Fallon Hoots 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7
Burlington Bees 8, Alton River Dragons 6
Chillicothe Paints 5, Thrillville Thrillbillies 1
Cape Catfish 9, Jackson Rockabillys 1
Friday, June 23
Terre Haute Rex 5, Normal CornBelters 2
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, Champion City Kings 2
Danville Dans 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Lafayette Aviators 4, Clinton LumberKings 0
Cape Catfish 4, Jackson Rockabillys 3
Quincy Gems 11, O'Fallon Hoots 0 (7 innings)
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Alton River Dragons 4
Chillicothe Paints 10, Thrillville Thrillbillies 0 (7 innings)
Saturday, June 24
Chillicothe Paints at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Springfrield Lucky Horseshoes at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 4:05 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 5 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillcothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 26
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.,
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, June 27
O'Fallon Hoots at Normal CornBelters (2), 11 a.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Johnstown ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Tyler Horvat cf `4 `0 `1 `1
Randy Carlo IV rf `4 `0 `1 `0
Jalen Freeman lf `4 `0 `0 `0
Jack Rogers 1b `4 `0 `3 `0
Lance MacDonald c`4 `0 `1 `0
Tyson Bryant-Dawson dh `3 `1 `1 `0
Miguel Vega 3b `3 `0 `0 `0
Clay Wiesen ss`0 `0 `0 `0
Bump Burgreen 2b `3 `0 `0 `0
Gio Calamia ph `1 `0 `0 `0
Xavier Baker 2b `0 `0 `0 `0
Phil Fox p `0 `0 `0 `0
Cole Yeager ss/p `0 `0 `0 `0
Max Beaulieu p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘34 `3 `10 `3
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Justin Vossos ss `3 `1 `0 `0
Brandon Bishop cf `3 `1 `0 `0
Chase Vinson rf `4 `1 `1 `1
JT Waldon 1b `4 `0 `1 `0
Trenton Pallas lf `3 `1 `1 `2
Nate Vargas dh `2 `0 `1 `0
Nate Chester 3b `3 `0 `1 `2
Jake Stadler c `3 `0 `0 `0
Sammy Leis c `1 `0 `1 `1
Adam Ebling 2b `3 `0 `0 `0
Carter Sabol p `0 `0 `0 `0
Decker Mac Neil p `0 `0 `0 `0
Enas Hayden p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘29 `4 `6 `4
Johnstown‘000 ‘020 ‘100 ‘— ‘3 ‘10 ‘1
Danville ‘000 ‘003‘001 ‘— ‘4 ‘6 ‘1
E — Yeager, Pallas. LOB — Johnstown 6, Danville 4. 2B — Horvat, Carlo, Rogers, Vinson, Waldon, Chester. HR — Yeager. SB — Vossos. CS — Vega, Pallas. SF — Vargas, Vega.
Johnstown ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Fox ‘5.1 ‘5 ‘3 ‘3 ‘2 ‘4
Beaulieu ‘2.2 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1 ‘2
Yeager (L, 0-1) ‘0.0 ‘1 ‘1 ‘1 ‘2 ‘0
Totals ‘8.0 ‘6 ‘4 ‘4 ‘5 ‘6
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Sabol ‘5.0 ‘7 ‘2 ‘2 ‘0 ‘5
Mac Neil ‘2.0 `3 ‘1 ‘1 ‘1 ‘1
Hayden (W, 2-0) ‘2.0 `0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘4
Totals ‘9.0 ‘10 ‘3 ‘3 ‘1 ‘12
Attendance — 512. Time — 2:32
Umpires — Nick Staab and Sam Clark.
