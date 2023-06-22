COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Normal CornBelters ‘10 ‘9 ‘—
Danville Dans ‘10 ‘10 ‘0.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘9 ‘11 ‘1.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘8 ‘10 ‘1.5
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Lafayette Aviators ‘11 ‘7 ‘—
Chillicothe Paints ‘12 ‘8 ‘1.0
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘9 ‘1.5
Champion City Kings ‘6 ‘14 ‘7.5
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Clinton LumberKings ‘12 ‘7 ‘—
Quincy Gems ‘9 ‘12 ‘4.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘7 ‘13 ‘5.5
Burlington Bees ‘6 ‘12 ‘6.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Cape Catfish ‘18 ‘2 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘10 ‘8 ‘7.0
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘10 ‘9 ‘7.5
Alton River Dragons ‘8 ‘12 ‘10.0
Jackson Rockabillys ‘7 ‘12 ‘10.5
Tuesday, June 20
Johnstown Mill Rats 9, Champion City Kings 4
Johnstown Mill Rats 9, Champion City Kings 0
Clinton LumberKings 7, Chillicothe Paints 3
Danville Dans 13, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3 (7 innings)
Quincy Gems 11, Alton River Dragons 7
Cape Catfish 10, Thrillville Thrillbillies 0
Jackson Rockabillys 12, Burlington Bees 5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Normal CornBelters 1
Wednesday, June 21
Chillicothe Paints 6, Terre Haute Rex 4
Johnstown Mill Rats 5, Champion City Kings 0
Quincy Gems 10, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
Cape Catfish 12, Burlington Bees 3
O'Fallon Hoots 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7
Thrillville Thrillbillies 11, Alton River Dragons 2
Thursday, June 22
Champion City Kings 13, Johnstown Mill Rats 10
Quincy Gems 5, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 1
Normal CornBelters 11, Lafayette Aviators 0 (7 innings)
Danville Dans 14, Terre Haute Rex 11
O'Fallon Hoots 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7
Burlington Bees 8, Alton River Dragons 6
Chillicothe Paints 5, Thrillville Thrillbillies 1
Cape Catfish 9, Jackson Rockabillys 1
Friday, June 23
Normal CornBelters at Wabash Valley Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.
Saturday, June 24
Chillicothe Paints at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Springfrield Lucky Horseshoes at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 4:05 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 5 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillcothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 26
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.,
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, June 27
O'Fallon Hoots at Normal CornBelters (2), 11 a.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
———
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 14, Terre Haute Rex 11
Terre Haute ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Jeremy Piatkiewicz ss `5 `0 `2 `2
Slater Schield 2b `6 `0 `3 `2
Joe Hamilton lf `4 `1 `1 `0
Xavier Croxton lf `1 `0 `1 `0
Caleb Hohman dh`2 `2 `0 `0
Morgan Colopy rf `5 `2 `3 `0
Matthew Albritton 3b `4 `2 `2 `1
Carter Murphy 1b`5 `3 `4 `3
Steven Walsh c `5 `0 `0 `0
Justin Bogard cf `4 `1 `1 `2
Eric Cunning p `0 `0 `0 `0
Bryce Martens p `0 `0 `0 `0
Derek Lebron p `0 `0 `0 `0
CJ O'Dell p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘41 `11 `17 `10
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Justin Vossos ss `5 `2 `1 `0
Drake Digiorno dh `5 `1 `3 `2
Chase Vinson 1b `5 `1 `1 `1
DJ Akiyama 2b `4 `2 `2 `1
Brandon Bishop cf `3 `3 `2 `1
Lance Gardiner 3b `4 `2 `2 `2
Trenton Pallas lf `4 `2 `2 `2
Sammy Leis c `4 `1 `1 `1
Wyatt King rf `5 `0 `0 `1
Hunter Hoopes p `0 `0 `0 `0
Caleb Pittman p `0 `0 `0 `0
Connor Nation p `0 `0 `0 `0
Will Jacobson p `0 `0 `0 `0
Cole Tremain p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘39 `14 `14 `11
Terre Haute‘000 ‘401 ‘204 ‘— ‘11 ‘17 ‘4
Danville ‘023 ‘160‘20x ‘— ‘14 ‘14 ‘3
E — Colopy, Albritton, Murphy, Walsh, Gardiner, King, Pittman. LOB — Terre Haute 8, Danville 10. DP — Danville 1. 2B — Piatkiewicz, Murphy, Vinson, Gardiner, Pallas. HR — Pallas. SB — Albritton, Vossos (3), Digiorno (3), Bishop (4), Gardiner (3). SF — Bogard.
Terre Haute ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Cunning (L, 0-1) ‘4.0 ‘9 ‘9 ‘8 ‘3 ‘0
Smith ‘1.0 ‘3 ‘3 ‘3 ‘1 ‘2
Lebron ‘1.0 ‘0 ‘1 ‘1 ‘2 ‘2
O'Dell ‘2.0 ‘2 ‘1 ‘0 ‘1 ‘2
Totals ‘8.0 ‘14 ‘14 ‘12 ‘7 ‘6
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Hoopes ‘2.0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1 ‘2
Pittman ‘1.1 `3 ‘4 ‘4 ‘2 ‘1
Nation (W, 2-1) ‘2.2 `4 ‘1 ‘1 ‘1 ‘3
Jacobson ‘2.0 `5 ‘2 ‘2 ‘1 ‘2
Tremain ‘1.0 `5 ‘4 ‘4 ‘0 ‘1
Totals ‘9.0 ‘17 ‘11 ‘11 ‘5 ‘9
HBP — Lebron (2)
Attendance — 407. Time — 3:24.
Umpires — Caleb George and David Runyan.
