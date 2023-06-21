COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Normal CornBelters ‘9 ‘9 ‘—
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘9 ‘9 ‘—
Wabash Valley Rex ‘8 ‘8 ‘—
Danville Dans ‘9 ‘10 ‘0.5
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Lafayette Aviators ‘11 ‘6 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘11 ‘8 ‘1.0
Chillicothe Paints ‘10 ‘8 ‘2.0
Champion City Kings ‘5 ‘13 ‘6.5
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Clinton LumberKings ‘12 ‘7 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘7 ‘11 ‘4.5
Quincy Gems ‘7 ‘12 ‘5.0
Burlington Bees ‘5 ‘11 ‘6.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Cape Catfish ‘16 ‘2 ‘—
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘9 ‘8 ‘6.5
O’Fallon Hoots ‘8 ‘8 ‘7.0
Alton River Dragons ‘8 ‘10 ‘8.0
Jackson Rockabillys ‘7 ‘11 ‘9.0
Thursday, June 15
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Champion City Kings 4
Chillicothe Paints 16, Normal CornBelters 10
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4, Jackson Rockabillys 3
Clinton LumberKings 9, Danville Dans 3
Burlington Bees 9, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8
O'Fallon Hoots 16, Quincy Gems 4
Thrillville Thrillbillies 7, Alton River Dragons 1
Friday, June 16
Lafayette Aviators 10, Clinton LumberKings 0 (7 innings)
Champion City Kings 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Chillicothe Paints, 10, Normal CornBelters 6
Jackson Rockabillys 17, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 13
Cape Catfish 9, Burlington Bees 3
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Quincy Gems 3
Alton River Dragons 7, Wabash Valley Rex 4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Danville Dans 3
Saturday, June 17
Lafayette Aviators 2, Normal CornBelters 0
Champion City Kings 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Chillicothe Paints 9, Clinton LumberKings 7
Thrillville Thrillbillies 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6
Wabash River Rex 10, Danville Dans 2
Cape Catfish 7, Quincy Gems 6
O'Fallon Hoots 5, Burlington Bees 3
Jackson Rockabillys 6, Alton River Dragons 4
Sunday, June 18
Lafayette Aviators 8, Wabash River Valley Rex 7
Clinton LumberKings 13, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Danville Dans 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1
Danville Dans 9, Illinois Valley Shrimp 4
Alton River Dragons 6, O'Fallon Hoots 3
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4, Normal CornBelters 1
Quincy Gems 4, Cape Catfish 3
Monday, June 19
Wabash Valley Rex 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6 (8 innings)
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6, Wabash Valley Rex 5 (8 innings)
Lafayette Aviators 15, Champion City Kings 12
Johnstown Mill Rats 8, Clinton LumberKings 4
Cape Catfish 9, Thrillville Thrillbillies 5
Burlington Bees 4, Jackson Rockabillys 1
Danville Dans 15, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Tuesday, June 20
Johnstown Mill Rats 9, Champion City Kings 4
Johnstown Mill Rats 9, Champion City Kings 0
Clinton LumberKings 7, Chillicothe Paints 3
Danville Dans 13, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3 (7 innings)
Quincy Gems 11, Alton River Dragons 7
Cape Catfish 10, Thrillville Thrillbillies 0
Jackson Rockabillys 12, Burlington Bees 5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Normal CornBelters 1
Wednesday, June 21
Chillicothe Paints at Wabash Valley Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.
Thursday, June 22
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Wabash Valley Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 23
Normal CornBelters at Wabash Valley Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 13, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3
Springfield ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Payton Matthews cf `3 `0 `0 `0
Kristian Sprawling rf `4 `0 `1 `0
Brayden Smith 2b `4 `0 `0 `0
Dawson Johns dh `1 `0 `0 `0
Patrick Graham p `2 `0 `0 `0
Brandon Hager 1b `3 `2 `1 `0
Nick Terrell ss `3 `1 `1 `0
Daedrick Cail 3b`2 `0 `1 `1
Nolan Self c `2 `0 `0 `1
Brady Small lf `1 `0 `1 `1
Gavin Craggs p `0 `0 `0 `0
Brant Smith p `0 `0 `0 `0
Zane Danielson p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘25 `3 `5 `3
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Justin Vossos ss `3 `2 `1 `0
Trenton Pallas cf `2 `1 `0 `1
Chase Vinson 1b `5 `1 `1 `0
Nate Chester 3b `1 `3 `1 `0
DJ Akiyama dh `3 `2 `3 `4
Nate Vargas c `4 `2 `2 `2
Lance Gardiner lf `4 `1 `1 `2
Adam Ebling rf `3 `1 `0 `0
Robert Castillo 2b `4 `0 `3 `0
Tyler Fay p `0 `0 `0 `0
John Balok Jr. p `0 `0 `0 `0
Blake Binderup p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘29 `13 `11 `9
Springfield‘010 ‘002 ‘0 ‘— ‘3 ‘5 ‘4
Danville ‘531 ‘130‘x ‘— ‘13 ‘11 ‘2
E — Sprawling 2, Terrell, Self, Chester, Fay. LOB — Springfield 8, Danville 11. DP — Danville 1. 2B — Sprawling, Akiyama 2, Chester. 3B — Vargas. HR — Gardiner. SB — Vossos (2), Pallas, Vinson, Chester. SF — Self, Pallas.
Springfield ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Craggs (L, 0-2) ‘1.2 ‘4 ‘8 ‘7 ‘6 ‘0
Smith ‘1.1 ‘2 ‘1 ‘1 ‘2 ‘1
Danielson ‘2.0 ‘5 ‘4 ‘4 ‘2 ‘2
Graham ‘1.0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘2 ‘0
Totals ‘6.0 ‘11 ‘13 ‘12 ‘12 ‘3
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Fay (W, 2-1) ‘5.0 ‘1 ‘1 ‘0 ‘4 ‘9
Balok ‘1.0 `3 ‘2 ‘2 ‘1 ‘1
Binderup ‘1.0 `1 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘3
Totals ‘7.0 ‘5 ‘3 ‘2 ‘5 ‘13
HBP — Fay
Attendance — 2,987. Time — 2:34.
Umpires — Craig McCarty and Matt Reese.
