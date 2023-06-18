COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Normal CornBelters ‘9 ‘7 ‘—
Wabash Valley Rex ‘7 ‘6 ‘0.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘7 ‘7 ‘1.0
Danville Dans ‘5 ‘10 ‘3.5
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Lafayette Aviators ‘9 ‘6 ‘—
Chillicothe Paints ‘10 ‘7 ‘0.5
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘8 ‘7 ‘1.0
Champion City Kings ‘5 ‘10 ‘4.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Clinton LumberKings ‘10 ‘6 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘6 ‘8 ‘3.0
Quincy Gems ‘5 ‘12 ‘5.5
Burlington Bees ‘4 ‘10 ‘5.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Cape Catfish ‘14 ‘1 ‘—
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘9 ‘6 ‘5.0
O’Fallon Hoots ‘8 ‘7 ‘6.0
Alton River Dragons ‘7 ‘9 ‘7.5
Jackson Rockabillys ‘6 ‘10 ‘8.5
Thursday, June 15
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Champion City Kings 4
Chillicothe Paints 16, Normal CornBelters 10
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4, Jackson Rockabillys 3
Clinton LumberKings 9, Danville Dans 3
Burlington Bees 9, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8
O'Fallon Hoots 16, Quincy Gems 4
Thrillville Thrillbillies 7, Alton River Dragons 1
Friday, June 16
Lafayette Aviators 10, Clinton LumberKings 0 (7 innings)
Champion City Kings 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Chillicothe Paints, 10, Normal CornBelters 6
Jackson Rockabillys 17, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 13
Cape Catfish 9, Burlington Bees 3
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Quincy Gems 3
Alton River Dragons 7, Wabash Valley Rex 4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Danville Dans 3
Saturday, June 17
Lafayette Aviators 2, Normal CornBelters 0
Champion City Kings 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Chillicothe Paints 9, Clinton LumberKings 7
Thrillville Thrillbillies 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6
Wabash River Rex 10, Danville Dans 2
Cape Catfish 7, Quincy Gems 6
O'Fallon Hoots 5, Burlington Bees 3
Jackson Rockabillys 6, Alton River Dragons 4
Sunday, June 18
Wabash Valley Rex at Lafayette Aviators, 2 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, doubleheader, 4 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, doubleheader, 5:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Normal CornBelters, 6 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Monday, June 19
Wabash Valley Rex at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, doubleheader, 4:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, doubleheader, 4:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21
Chillicothe Paints at Wabash Valley Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.
Thursday, June 22
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Wabash Valley Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 23
Normal CornBelters at Wabash Valley Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.
———
At Danville Stadium
Wabash Valley Rex 10, Danville Dans 2
Wabash Valley ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Slater Schield 2b `4 `1 `1 `0
Payton Howard cf `6 `1 `3 `1
Jayden Lepper ss `4 `2 `0 `0
Sam Pesa rf `4 `3 `2 `3
Caleb Hohman dh `3 `3 `1 `1
Warren Bailey 1b `3 `0 `1 `0
Matthew Albritton 3b `3 `0 `1 `0
Bryce Miller c `4 `0 `0 `0
Joe Hamilton lf `4 `1 `0 `2
Connor Brady p `0 `0 `0 `0
CJ O'Dell p `0 `0 `0 `0
Cade Rusch p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘34 `10 `9 `7
Danville ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Brandon Bishop cf `4 `0 `0 `0
Drake Digiorno dh `4 `1 `2 `0
JT Waldon 1b `4 `0 `1 `0
DJ Akiyama ss `2 `0 `0 `0
Trenton Pallas lf `4 `0 `0 `0
Chase Vinson rf `3 `0 `1 `0
Nate Chester 3b `4 `0 `0 `0
Sammy Leis c `3 `0 `0 `0
Robert Castillo 2b `3 `1 `1 `1
Luke Nichols p `0 `0 `0 `0
Carter Krawchuk p `0 `0 `0 `0
John Balok Jr. p `0 `0 `0 `0
Cole Tremain p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘31 `2 `5 `1
Wabash Valley ‘010 ‘044 ‘010 ‘— ‘10 ‘9 ‘2
Danville ‘000 ‘000 ‘011 ‘— ‘2 ‘5 ‘3
E — Lepper, Brady, Vinson, Chester, Castillo. LOB — Wabash Valley 12, Danville 5. DP — Wabash Valley 2, Danville 4. HR — Pesa, Castillo. SB — Schield, Digiorno.
Wabash Valley ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Brady (W, 1-0) ‘6.0 ‘2 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1 ‘2
O'Dell ‘2.0 `1 ‘1 ‘1 ‘0 ‘0
Rusch `1.0 `2 `1 `1 `2 `0
Totals ‘9.0 ‘5 ‘2 ‘2 ‘3 ‘2
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Nichols (L, 2-1) ‘4.2 ‘6 ‘5 ‘1 ‘5 ‘3
Krawchuk ‘0.1 ‘2 ‘4 ‘4 ‘4 ‘1
Balok ‘2.0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘2 ‘2
Tremain `2.0 `1 `1 `1 `4 `2
Totals ‘9.0 ‘9 ‘10 ‘6 ‘15 ‘8
WP — Nichols 3, Krawchuk.
Attendance — 612. Time — 2:39.
Umpires — Scott Russell and Darrell Morton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.