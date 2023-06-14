COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Normal CornBelters ‘9 ‘4 ‘—
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘6 ‘5 ‘3.5
Wabash Valley Rex ‘6 ‘5 ‘3.5
Danville Dans ‘5‘7 ‘4.5
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘7 ‘5 ‘—
Lafayette Aviators ‘7 ‘6 ‘0.5
Chillicothe Paints ‘7 ‘7 ‘1.0
Champion City Kings ‘3 ‘9 ‘4.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Clinton LumberKings ‘9 ‘4 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘5 ‘7 ‘3.5
Quincy Gems ‘5 ‘9 ‘5.0
Burlington Bees ‘3 ‘8 ‘6.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Cape Catfish ‘12 ‘1 ‘—
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘7 ‘6 ‘5.0
Alton River Dragons ‘6 ‘7 ‘6.0
O’Fallon Hoots ‘5 ‘7 ‘6.5
Jackson Rockabillys ‘4 ‘9 ‘8.0
Sunday June 11
Clinton LumberKings 11, Burlington Bees 2
Johnsdown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, postponed to June 12
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Wabash Valley Rex, postponed
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, postponed to June 18
Alton River Dragons 7, Quincy Gems 4
Cape Catfish 11, Thrillville Thrillbillies 1 (7 innings)
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Jackson Rockabillys 2
Monday, June 12
Johnstown Mill Rats 7, Champion City Kings 5
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Champion City Kings 4 (8 innings)
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Lafayette Aviators 2
Clinton LumberKings 8, Burlington Bees 5
Cape Catfish 3, Thrillville Thrillbillies 1
Quincy Gems 12, Alton River Dragons 8 (10 innings)
O'Fallon Hoots 8, Jackson Rockabillys 1
Tuesday, June 13
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, postponed
Chillicothe Paints 10, Lafayette Aviators 6
Normal CornBelters 3, Danville Dans 2
Cape Catfish 7, Jackson Rockabillys 3
Quincy Gems 11, Burlington Bees 6
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3
Wednesday, June 14
O'Fallon Hoots 3, Cape Catfish 2
Wabash Valley Rex 7, Normal CornBelters 6
Lafayette Aviators 5, Chillicothe Paints 4
Clinton LumberKings 5, Danville Dans (10 innings)
Alton River Dragons 11, Jackson Rockabillys 8
Thrillville Thrillbillies 4, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 1
Thursday, June 15
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Chillitcothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, June 16
Clinton LumberKings at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Wabash Valley Rex at Alton River Draongs, 6:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 17
Normal CornBelters at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Wabash River Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, June 18
Wabash Valley Rex at Lafayette Aviators, 2 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans (2), 4 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots (2), 5:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Normal CornBelters, 6 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
———
At NelsonCorp Field, Clinton, Iowa
Clinton LumberKings 5, Danville Dans 4
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Justin Vossos ss ‘4 ‘1 ‘1 ‘0
Brandon Bishop cf ‘4 ‘1 ‘1 ‘1
JT Waldon 1b ‘4 ‘0 ‘1 ‘0
DJ Akiyama 2b ‘5 ‘0 ‘1 ‘0
Nate Vargas dh ‘3 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Nate Chester ph ‘2 ‘0 ‘1 ‘1
Trenton Pallas lf ‘2 ‘2 ‘2 ‘0
Chase Vinson rf ‘3 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Sammy Leis c ‘4 ‘0 ‘1 ‘1
Adam Ebling 3b ‘4 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1
Tyler Fay p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Enas Hayden p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Connor Nation p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Totals ‘35 ‘4 ‘8 ‘4
Clinton ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Will Stark lf ‘4 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1
Trevor Burkhart rf ‘3 ‘2 ‘0 ‘0
Gavin Brzozowski 1b ‘5 ‘0`1 ‘1
Max Holy 3b ‘5 ‘2 ‘3 ‘1
Parker Shupe 2b ‘5 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Zachary Mazoch ss ‘2 ‘0 ‘0`0
Brock Wollin dh ‘5 ‘0 ‘2 ‘2
Dylan DeButy c‘4 ‘1`2 ‘0
Paul Schuyler cf‘4 ‘0 ‘1 ‘0
Jimmy Burke p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Jai Jensen p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Ben DeTaeye p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Nick Scanlon p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Totals ‘37 ‘5 ‘9 ‘5
Danville‘110 ‘001‘000`1‘— ‘4 ‘8 ‘1
Clinton ‘001 ‘000‘110`2‘— ‘5 ‘9 ‘1
LOB — Danville 10, Clinton 8. 2B — Waldon, Chester, Pallas, Holy (2), DeButy, Schuyler, Brzozowski. 3B — Vossos, DeButy. SB — Pallas, Vinson, Holy (2), Schulyer. SF — Bishop, Mazoch DP — Danville 1, Clinton 1.
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Fay ‘6.0 ‘4 ‘1 ‘1 ‘4 ‘6
Hayden ‘2.0 ‘3 ‘2 ‘1 ‘0 ‘3
Nation ‘1.2 ‘2 ‘2 ‘1 ‘1 ‘3
Totals ‘9.2 ‘9 ‘5 ‘3 ‘5 ‘12
Clinton ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Burke ‘5.2 ‘4 ‘3 ‘3 ‘3 ‘2
Jensen ‘0.1 ‘1 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1
DeTaeye‘2.1 ‘2 ‘0 ‘0 ‘2 ‘2
Scanlon‘1.2 ‘1 ‘1 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Totals ‘10.0 ‘8 ‘4 ‘3 ‘5 ‘5
Attendance — 333
T — 2:47
