COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Normal CornBelters ‘9 ‘3 ‘—
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘6 ‘4 ‘3.5
Wabash Valley Rex ‘5 ‘5 ‘4.0
Danville Dans ‘5‘6 ‘4.5
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘7 ‘5 ‘—
Chillicothe Paints ‘7 ‘6 ‘0.5
Lafayette Aviators ‘6 ‘6 ‘1.0
Champion City Kings ‘3 ‘9 ‘4.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Clinton LumberKings ‘8 ‘4 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘5 ‘7 ‘3.0
Quincy Gems ‘5 ‘9 ‘4.5
Burlington Bees ‘3 ‘6 ‘5.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Cape Catfish ‘12 ‘0 ‘—
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘6 ‘6 ‘6.0
Alton River Dragons ‘5 ‘7 ‘7.0
O’Fallon Hoots ‘4 ‘7 ‘7.5
Jackson Rockabillys ‘4 ‘8 ‘8.0
Saturday, June 10
Quincy Gems 8, Normal Cornbelters 5
Normal CornBelters 11, Quincy Gems 3
Wabash Valley Rex 4, Danville Dans 2
Champion City Kings 13, Lafayette Aviators 7
Johnstown Mill Rats 11, Chillicothe 10
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 10, Burlington Bees 1
Cape Catfish 17, O’Fallon Hoots 6
Jackson Rockabillys 8, Alton River Dragons 7
Clinton LumberKings 5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2
Sunday June 11
Clinton LumberKings 11, Burlington Bees 2
Johnsdown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, postponed to June 12
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Wabash Valley Rex, postponed
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, postponed to June 18
Alton River Dragons 7, Quincy Gems 4
Cape Catfish 11, Thrillville Thrillbillies 1 (7 innings)
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Jackson Rockabillys 2
Monday, June 12
Johnstown Mill Rats 7, Champion City Kings 5
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Champion City Kings 4 (8 innings)
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Lafayette Aviators 2
Clinton LumberKings 8, Burlington Bees 5
Cape Catfish 3, Thrillville Thrillbillies 1
Quincy Gems 12, Alton River Dragons 8 (10 innings)
O'Fallon Hoots 8, Jackson Rockabillys 1
Tuesday, June 13
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, postponed
Chillicothe Paints 10, Lafayette Aviators 6
Normal CornBelters 3, Danville Dans 2
Cape Catfish 7, Jackson Rockabillys 3
Quincy Gems 11, Burlington Bees 6
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3
Wednesday, June 14
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 2:05 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Wabash Valley Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Chillitcothe Paints at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Danville Dans at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.
Thursday, June 15
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Chillitcothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, June 16
Clinton LumberKings at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Wabash Valley Rex at Alton River Draongs, 6:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
———
At The Corn Crib, Normal
Normal CornBelters 3, Danville Dans 2
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Justin Vossos ss ‘4 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Brandon Bishop cf ‘3 ‘0 ‘1 ‘0
JT Waldon 1b ‘4 ‘0 ‘1 ‘1
Nate Chester 3b ‘2 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Nate Vargas c ‘4 ‘0 ‘2 ‘0
DJ Akiyama pr ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Trenton Pallas lf ‘4 ‘0 ‘1 ‘0
Blake Binderup dh ‘2 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Chase Vinson ph ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Cole Tremin rf ‘4 ‘1 ‘1 ‘0
Robert Castillo 2b ‘4 ‘1 ‘2 ‘0
Jack Potteiger p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Decker MacNeil p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Totals ‘31 ‘2 ‘8 ‘1
Normal ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Tyler Hench ph ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Jackson Blemier ss ‘2 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Clay Conn 2b ‘4 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Case Sanderson 1b ‘4 ‘2 ‘2 ‘1
Ben Higgins lf ‘3 ‘1 ‘1 ‘0
Peyton Dillingham dh ‘3 ‘0 ‘1 1
Scott Newman cf ‘2 ‘0 ‘1 ‘1
Payton Mansfield rf‘3 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Tyler Bickers 3b‘2 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Tyler Woltman c ‘3 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Graham Kasey p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Jake Perrino p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Drake Downing p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Ryne Willard p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Totals ‘26 ‘3 ‘5 ‘3
Danville‘001 ‘000‘010 ‘— ‘2 ‘8 ‘0
Normal ‘102 ‘000‘00x‘— ‘3 ‘5 ‘0
LOB — Danville 8, Normal 5. 2B — Vargas. HR — Sanderson. SB — Chester DP — Danville 1, Normal 4.
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Piotteiger (L, 0-1) ‘4.0 ‘5 ‘3 ‘3 ‘4 ‘1
MacNeil ‘4.0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1 ‘7
Totals ‘8.0 ‘5 ‘3 ‘3 ‘5 ‘8
Normal ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Kasey (W, 1-0) ‘7.0 ‘5 ‘1 ‘1 ‘2 ‘3
Perrino ‘0.1 ‘1 ‘1 ‘1 ‘0 ‘0
Downing‘0.2 ‘2 ‘0 ‘0 ‘2 ‘0
Williard‘1.0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘2
Totals ‘9.0 ‘8 ‘2 ‘2 ‘4 ‘5
Umpires — Cody Hawkins and Caleb George
Attendance — 333
T — 2:11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.