COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Normal CornBelters ‘2 ‘0 ‘—
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘2 ‘0 ‘—
Terre Haute Rex ‘1 ‘1 ‘1.0
Danville Dans ‘1`1 ‘1.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Lafayette Aviators ‘2 ‘0 ‘—
Champion City Kings ‘1 ‘1 ‘1.0
Chillicothe Paints ‘1 ‘1 ‘1.0
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘0 ‘2 ‘2.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Burlington Bees ‘2 ‘0 ‘—
Clinton LumberKings ‘0 ‘2 ‘2.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘0 ‘2 ‘2.0
Quincy Gems ‘0 ‘2 ‘2.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘2 ‘0 ‘—
Cape Catfish ‘1 ‘0 ‘0.5
Alton River Dragons ‘1 ‘0 ‘0.5
Jackson Rockabillys ‘0 ‘2 ‘2.0
O’Fallon Hoots ‘0 ‘2 ‘2.0
Wednesday, May 31
Champion City Kings 2, Johnstown Mill Rats 0
Lafayette Aviators 8, Chillicothe Paints 7 (10 innings)
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5
Terre Haute Rex 16, Danville Dans 4 (7 innings)
Normal CornBelters 7, Clinton Lumberkings 6 (10 innings)
Burlington Bees 10, Quincy Gems 8
Cape Catfish 7, O'Fallon Hoots 5
Thrillville Thrillbillies 5, Jackson Rockabillys 3
Thursday, June 1
Lafayette Aviators 9, Terre Haute Rex 8
Chillicothe Paints 5, Champion City Kings 2
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4, Quincy Gems 3
Danville Dans 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 5
Normal CornBelters 11, Clinton LumberKings 10 (10 innings)
Burlington Bees 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6
Alton River Dragons 8, O'Fallon Hoots 5
Thrillville Thrillbillies 8, Jackson Rockabillys 7
Friday, June 2
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Johnstown Mill Rats at Terre Haute Rex, 2 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:18 p.m.
Normal Cornbelters at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
Alton River Dragons at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 5 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Chillicothe Paints (2), 5:05 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Normal CornBelters, 6 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:18 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Monday, June 5
Johnstown Mill Rats at Terre Haute Rex, doubleheader, 4:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6
Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 5
Johnstown `AB `R `H `RBI
Miguel Vega 3b `4 `2 `2 `0
Clay Wiesen ss `3 `0 `0 `2
Tyler Horvat dh/p `3 `1 `0 `0
Jalen Freeman cf `4 `0 `0 `1
Jack Rogers rf `4 `1 `1 `1
Morgan Wyatt 1b `3 `0 `0 `0
Eli Sutton c `4 `0 `0 `0
Gio Calamia 2b `3 `0 `0 `0
Bobby Lane lf `4 `1 `0 `0
Mac Beaulieu p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `32 `5 `3 `4
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Justin Vossos ss `3 `1 `1 `0
Robert Castillo 2b `5 `0 `0 `0
Nate Chester dh `3 `1 `2 `0
Jackson Micheels rf `3 `1 `1 `3
Blake Binderup 1b `4 `0 `1 `0
Trenton Pallas cf `3 `1 `1 `0
Julio Cajigas lf `4 `2 `2 `1
Ryan Jackson c `3 `0 `0 `0
Connor Nation p/c `1 `0 `0 `0
DJ Akiyama 3b `4 `0 `2 `2
Caleb Pittman p `0 `0 `0 `0
Decker Mac Neil p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘33 `6 `10 `6
Johnstown`200 `000`120 `— `5 `3 `0
Danville ‘020 `100`30x`— `6 `10 `5
E — Vossos 2, Jackson 2, Castillo. LOB — Johnstown 4, Danville 8. 2B — Akiyama 2, Chester, Binderup, Cajigas. 3B — Pallas. HR — Rogers, Micheels. SB — Vega 2, Wiesen, Horvat, Pallas, Cajigas. CS — Micheels. SF — Wiesen.
Johnstown ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Horvat `4.0 `7 `3 `3 `1 `3
Beaulieu (L, 0-1) `4.0 `3 `3 `3 `4 `6
Totals ‘8.0 ‘10 ‘6 ‘6 ‘5 ‘9
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Pittman `4.0 `1 `2 `2 `1 `2
Nation (W, 1-0) `3.0 `1 `1 `1 `1 `6
Mac Neil (Sv, 1) `2.0 `1 `2 `1 `1 `3
Totals ‘9.0 ‘3 ‘5 ‘4 ‘3 ‘11
Umpires — Lance Walsh, TJ Bogan
Attendance — 285
T — 2:27
