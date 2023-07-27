COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
Overall
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division W L GB
x — Danville Dans 29 21 —
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 24 24 5.0
Normal CornBelters 25 27 6.5
Terre Haute Rex 19 31 10.0
Ohio River Valley Division W L GB
x — Chillicothe Paints 36 16 —
Champion City Kings 26 26 10.0
Lafayette Aviators 25 26 10.5
Johnstown Mill Rats 22 29 13.5
Western Conference
Great River Division W L GB
x — Clinton LumberKings 28 22 —
Quincy Gems 27 24 1.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 24 25 3.5
Burlington Bees 22 27 5.5
Prairie Land Division W L GB
x — Cape Catfish 34 17 —
Thrillville Thrillbillies 27 19 6.5
O Fallon Hoots 25 25 8.5
Alton River Dragons 18 32 18.5
Jackson Rockabillys 15 35 19.5
x — first-half winner
First half
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division W L GB
x — Danville Dans 16 11 —
Normal CornBelters 15 12 1.0
Terre Haute Rex 10 14 4.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 11 16 5.0
Ohio River Valley Division W L GB
x —Chillicothe Paints 22 9 —
Lafayette Aviators 16 10 3.5
Johnstown Mill Rats 12 17 9.0
Champion City Kings 10 20 11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division W L GB
x — Clinton LumberKings 16 11 —
Quincy Gems 13 15 3.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 13 15 3.5
Burlington Bees 10 17 6.0
Prairie Land Division W L GB
x — Cape Catfish 23 6 —
O Fallon Hoots 15 13 7.5
Thrillville Thrillbillies 13 13 8.5
Jackson Rockabillys 11 19 12.5
Alton River Dragons 10 17 12.0
Second half
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division W L GB
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 13 8 —
Danville Dans 13 10 1.0
Normal CornBelters 10 15 5.5
Terre Haute Rex 9 17 6.5
Ohio River Valley Division W L GB
Champion City Kings 16 7 —
Chillicothe Paints 14 7 1.0
Johnstown Mill Rats 10 12 5.5
Lafayette Aviators 9 16 7.5
Western Conference
Great River Division W L GB
Quincy Gems 14 9 —
Burlington Bees 12 10 1.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 12 10 1.5
Clinton LumberKings 12 11 2.5
Prairie Land Division W L GB
Thrillville Thrillbillies 15 6 —
Cape Catfish 12 11 3.0
O Fallon Hoots 10 13 5.5
Alton River Dragons 9 15 7.5
Jackson Rockabillys 4 17 11.0
Sunday, July 23
Burlington Bees 8, Clinton LumberKings 6
Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 5
Normal CornBelters 2, Cape Catfish 0
Thrillville Thrillbillies 16, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, canceled
Chillicothe Paints 9, Lafayette Aviators 4
Chillicothe Paints 5, Lafayette Aviators 4
Alton River Dragons 13, Terre Haute Rex 9
Quincy Gems 3, O Fallon Hoots 1
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6, Jackson Rockabillys 3
Monday, July 24
Lafayette Aviators 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 2
Normal CornBelters 15, Danville Dans 2, 7 innings
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Jackson Rockabillys 4
Alton River Dragons at Thrillville Thrillbillies, canceled
Tuesday, July 25
Terre Haute Rex 8, Jackson Rockabillys 1
Champion City Kings 8, Chillicothe Paints 3
Johnstown Mill Rats 10, Lafayette Aviators 8
Alton River Dragons 4, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
Danville Dans 12, Normal CornBelters 11
Clinton LumberKings 7, Burlington Bees 3
Cape Catfish 15, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Cape Catfish 3
Thrillville Thrillbillies at O Fallon Hoots, postponed
Wednesday, July 26
Champion City Kings 7, Terre Haute Rex 5
Lafayette Aviators 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Chillicothe Paints 12, Jackson Rockabillys 3
Danville Dans 6, Cape Catfish 4
Clinton LumberKings 11, Burlington Bees 6
Quincy Gems 14, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4, 7 innings
Alton River Dragons 8, O'Fallon Hoots 4
Thursday, July 27
Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (2), 5 p.m.
Danvile Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
O Fallon Hoots at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Springfield Lucky Horsehoes (2), 6:30 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, June 28
Terre Haute Rex 10, Jackson Rockabillys 9
Champion City Kings 14, Lafayette Aviators 4, 8 innings
Chillicothe Paints 15, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 14, Normal CornBelters 2, 7 innings
Thrillville Thrillbillies 12, Clinton LumberKings 0, 6 innings
Burlington Bees 10, Alton River Dragons 9, 10 innings
Quincy Gems 9, Cape Catfish 7
O Fallon Hoots 8, Illinois Valley Shrimp 5, 10 innings
Saturday, July 29
Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
O Fallon Hoots at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, July 30
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 2 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
Danville Dans at Normal CornBelters, 3 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Cape Catfish, 4:35 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints 5:05 p.m.
O Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 5:35 p.m.
Monday, July 31
Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (2), 4:30 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Burlington Bees (2), 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
O'Fallon Hoots at Thrillville Thrillbillies (2), 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex 5:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday's box score
At C. Davidson Stadium, Springfield, Ohio
Champion City Kings 13, Danville Dans 3
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
DJ Akiyama dh `4 `0 `1 `1
Robert Castillo 2b `3 `0 `0 `0
Chase Vinson 1b `4 `0 `0 `0
Cole Tremain rf `3 `0 `1 `0
Nate Chester 3b `2 `0 `0 `0
Blake Binderup rf `2 `2 `1 `0
JT Crabbe lf `2 `0 `1 `0
Lance Gardiner cf `1 `0 `0 `0
Haiden Walters ss `3 `1 `1 `2
Joe Siciliano c `2 `0 `0 `0
Tyler Fay p `0 `0 `0 `0
Mason Robinson p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘26 `3 `5 `3
Champion City ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Brayden Quincel ss `4 `1 `1 `1
Tyler Cox cf `3 `1 `2 `3
Ben Bach 3b `4 `0 `1 `1
Lucas Day dh `4 `1 `1 `0
David Novak c `4 `2 `2 `0
Blake Buzzeo 2b`3 `2 `2 `3
Ryan Robinson lf`4 `2 `2 `0
Hilario DeLaPaz III 1b `4 `1 `2 `1
Evan Lorey rf `2 `3 `1 `2
Zach Cabell p`0 `0 `0 `0
Jake Woolf p `0 `0 `0 `0
Michael Moore p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘32 `13 `14 `11
Danville `020 `100 `0 `— `3 `5 `1
Champion City ‘091 ‘030 ‘x ‘— ‘13 ‘14 ‘1
E — Crabbe, Quincel. LOB — Danville 6, Champion City 5. 2B — Walters, Quincel, Cox, Robinson. HR — Buzzeo. SF — Cox. SB — Binderup, Lorey.
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Fay (L, 4-3) ‘5.0 ‘13 ‘13 ‘11 ‘1 ‘5
Robinson ‘1.0 ‘1 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1 ‘1
Totals ‘6.0 ‘14 ‘13 ‘11 ‘2 ‘6
Champion City ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Cabell (W, 5-3)`4.2 `5 `3 `3 `3 `4
Woolf `1.1 `0 `0 `0 `1 `1
Moore`1.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `1
Totals ‘7.0 ‘5 `3 `3 `4 `6
HBP — Fay
Attendance — 243. Time — 2:13
Umpires — Clinton Sparks and Dorsey Hagan
Wednesday's box score
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 6, Cape Catfish 4
Cape ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Chris Hall cf `4 `0 `0 `0
Kevin McCarthy 2b `4 `0 `0 `0
Justin Carinci lf `4 `1 `2 `1
Lance Crowden ss `4 `1 `2 `1
Kolten Poorman 3b `2 `0 `0 `0
Tucker Stockman c`4 `1 `2 `1
Curry Sutherland 1b`4 `0 `1 `1
Quinton Borders dh `4 `0 `1 `0
Jeff Clarke rf `4 `1 `1 `0
Dante Zamudio p`0 `0 `0 `0
Breven Yarbro p `0 `0 `0 `0
Cameron Marchi p `0 `0 `0 `0
Jordan Riley p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘34 `4 `9 `4
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
DJ Akiyama ss `4 `1 `2 `0
Justin Vossos 2b `4 `0 `2 `0
Trenton Pallas lf `4 `1 `1 `1
Chase Vinson 1b `4 `1 `1 `0
Cole Tremain dh/p `4 `2 `2 `1
Nate Vargas c `3 `0 `1 `1
Nate Chester 3b `3 `0 `0 `0
Blake Binderup rf `3 `1 `2 `1
Lance Gardiner cf `3 `0 `0 `1
JT Crabbe lf `0 `0 `0 `0
Jack Potteiger p `0 `0 `0 `0
Connor Nation p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘32 `6 `11 `5
Cape `000 `002 `200 `— `4 `9 `0
Danville ‘100 ‘013 ‘01x ‘— ‘6 ‘11 ‘0
DP — Danville 2 LOB — Cape 7, Danville 6. 2B — Crowden 2, Stockman, Borders, Clarke, Vargas. 3B — Binderup. HR — Tremain. SF — Binderup, Gardiner. SB — Hall, Akiyama, Vossos. CS — Chester.
Cape ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Zamudio `5.0 `5 `2 `2 `1 `2
Yabro (L, 1-4) `0.0 `4 `3 `3 `0 `0
Marchi `2.2 `2 `1 `1 `1 `1
Riley`0.1 `0 `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘8.0 ‘11 `6 `6 `2 `3
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Potteiger (W, 1-2) ‘6.0 ‘6 ‘2 ‘2 ‘4 ‘3
Nation ‘1.0 ‘3 ‘2 ‘2 ‘0 ‘0
Tremain (Sv. 3) ‘2.0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘3
Totals ‘9.0 ‘9 ‘4 ‘4 ‘4 ‘6
Attendance — 407. Time — 2:28
Umpires — Caleb George and Herm Brown
