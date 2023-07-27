Prospect League Logo

Overall

All times Central

Eastern Conference

Wabash River Division W L GB

x — Danville Dans 29 21 —

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 24 24 5.0

Normal CornBelters 25 27 6.5

Terre Haute Rex 19 31 10.0

Ohio River Valley Division W L GB

x — Chillicothe Paints 36 16 —

Champion City Kings 26 26 10.0

Lafayette Aviators 25 26 10.5

Johnstown Mill Rats 22 29 13.5

Western Conference

Great River Division W L GB

x — Clinton LumberKings 28 22 —

Quincy Gems 27 24 1.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 24 25 3.5

Burlington Bees 22 27 5.5

Prairie Land Division W L GB

x — Cape Catfish 34 17 —

Thrillville Thrillbillies 27 19 6.5

O Fallon Hoots 25 25 8.5

Alton River Dragons 18 32 18.5

Jackson Rockabillys 15 35 19.5

x — first-half winner

First half

Eastern Conference

Wabash River Division W L GB

x — Danville Dans 16 11 —

Normal CornBelters 15 12 1.0

Terre Haute Rex 10 14 4.5

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 11 16 5.0

Ohio River Valley Division W L GB

x —Chillicothe Paints 22 9 —

Lafayette Aviators 16 10 3.5

Johnstown Mill Rats 12 17 9.0

Champion City Kings 10 20 11.0

Western Conference

Great River Division W L GB

x — Clinton LumberKings 16 11 —

Quincy Gems 13 15 3.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 13 15 3.5

Burlington Bees 10 17 6.0

Prairie Land Division W L GB

x — Cape Catfish 23 6 —

O Fallon Hoots 15 13 7.5

Thrillville Thrillbillies 13 13 8.5

Jackson Rockabillys 11 19 12.5

Alton River Dragons 10 17 12.0

Second half

Eastern Conference

Wabash River Division W L GB

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 13 8 —

Danville Dans 13 10 1.0

Normal CornBelters 10 15 5.5

Terre Haute Rex 9 17 6.5

Ohio River Valley Division W L GB

Champion City Kings 16 7 —

Chillicothe Paints 14 7 1.0

Johnstown Mill Rats 10 12 5.5

Lafayette Aviators 9 16 7.5

Western Conference

Great River Division W L GB

Quincy Gems 14 9 —

Burlington Bees 12 10 1.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 12 10 1.5

Clinton LumberKings 12 11 2.5

Prairie Land Division W L GB

Thrillville Thrillbillies 15 6 —

Cape Catfish 12 11 3.0

O Fallon Hoots 10 13 5.5

Alton River Dragons 9 15 7.5

Jackson Rockabillys 4 17 11.0

Sunday, July 23

Burlington Bees 8, Clinton LumberKings 6

Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 5

Normal CornBelters 2, Cape Catfish 0

Thrillville Thrillbillies 16, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7

Thrillville Thrillbillies at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, canceled

Chillicothe Paints 9, Lafayette Aviators 4

Chillicothe Paints 5, Lafayette Aviators 4

Alton River Dragons 13, Terre Haute Rex 9

Quincy Gems 3, O Fallon Hoots 1

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6, Jackson Rockabillys 3

Monday, July 24

Lafayette Aviators 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 2

Normal CornBelters 15, Danville Dans 2, 7 innings

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Jackson Rockabillys 4

Alton River Dragons at Thrillville Thrillbillies, canceled

Tuesday, July 25

Terre Haute Rex 8, Jackson Rockabillys 1

Champion City Kings 8, Chillicothe Paints 3

Johnstown Mill Rats 10, Lafayette Aviators 8

Alton River Dragons 4, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2

Danville Dans 12, Normal CornBelters 11

Clinton LumberKings 7, Burlington Bees 3

Cape Catfish 15, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Cape Catfish 3

Thrillville Thrillbillies at O Fallon Hoots, postponed

Wednesday, July 26

Champion City Kings 7, Terre Haute Rex 5

Lafayette Aviators 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 6

Chillicothe Paints 12, Jackson Rockabillys 3

Danville Dans 6, Cape Catfish 4

Clinton LumberKings 11, Burlington Bees 6

Quincy Gems 14, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4, 7 innings

Alton River Dragons 8, O'Fallon Hoots 4

Thursday, July 27

Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (2), 5 p.m.

Danvile Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Jackson Rockabillys at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

O Fallon Hoots at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Springfield Lucky Horsehoes (2), 6:30 p.m.

Thrillville Thrillbillies at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Terre Haute Rex 10, Jackson Rockabillys 9

Champion City Kings 14, Lafayette Aviators 4, 8 innings

Chillicothe Paints 15, Johnstown Mill Rats 3

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 14, Normal CornBelters 2, 7 innings

Thrillville Thrillbillies 12, Clinton LumberKings 0, 6 innings

Burlington Bees 10, Alton River Dragons 9, 10 innings

Quincy Gems 9, Cape Catfish 7

O Fallon Hoots 8, Illinois Valley Shrimp 5, 10 innings

Saturday, July 29

Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.

Thrillville Thrillbillies at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson Rockabillys at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

O Fallon Hoots at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 30

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 2 p.m.

Thrillville Thrillbillies at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.

Danville Dans at Normal CornBelters, 3 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Cape Catfish, 4:35 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints 5:05 p.m.

O Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 5:35 p.m.

Monday, July 31

Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (2), 4:30 p.m.

Thrillville Thrillbillies at Burlington Bees (2), 5:30 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

O'Fallon Hoots at Thrillville Thrillbillies (2), 5:30 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex 5:30 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Thrillville Thrillbillies at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's box score

At C. Davidson Stadium, Springfield, Ohio

Champion City Kings 13, Danville Dans 3

Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI

DJ Akiyama dh `4 `0 `1 `1

Robert Castillo 2b `3 `0 `0 `0

Chase Vinson 1b `4 `0 `0 `0

Cole Tremain rf `3 `0 `1 `0

Nate Chester 3b `2 `0 `0 `0

Blake Binderup rf `2 `2 `1 `0

JT Crabbe lf `2 `0 `1 `0

Lance Gardiner cf `1 `0 `0 `0

Haiden Walters ss `3 `1 `1 `2

Joe Siciliano c `2 `0 `0 `0

Tyler Fay p `0 `0 `0 `0

Mason Robinson p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals ‘26 `3 `5 `3

Champion City ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI

Brayden Quincel ss `4 `1 `1 `1

Tyler Cox cf `3 `1 `2 `3

Ben Bach 3b `4 `0 `1 `1

Lucas Day dh `4 `1 `1 `0

David Novak c `4 `2 `2 `0

Blake Buzzeo 2b`3 `2 `2 `3

Ryan Robinson lf`4 `2 `2 `0

Hilario DeLaPaz III 1b `4 `1 `2 `1

Evan Lorey rf `2 `3 `1 `2

Zach Cabell p`0 `0 `0 `0

Jake Woolf p `0 `0 `0 `0

Michael Moore p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals ‘32 `13 `14 `11

Danville `020 `100 `0 `— `3 `5 `1

Champion City ‘091 ‘030 ‘x ‘— ‘13 ‘14 ‘1

E — Crabbe, Quincel. LOB — Danville 6, Champion City 5. 2B — Walters, Quincel, Cox, Robinson. HR — Buzzeo. SF — Cox. SB — Binderup, Lorey. 

Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO

Fay (L, 4-3) ‘5.0 ‘13 ‘13 ‘11 ‘1 ‘5

Robinson ‘1.0 ‘1 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1 ‘1

Totals ‘6.0 ‘14 ‘13 ‘11 ‘2 ‘6

Champion City ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO

Cabell (W, 5-3)`4.2 `5 `3 `3 `3 `4

Woolf `1.1 `0 `0 `0 `1 `1

Moore`1.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `1

Totals ‘7.0 ‘5 `3 `3 `4 `6

HBP — Fay

Attendance — 243. Time — 2:13

Umpires — Clinton Sparks and Dorsey Hagan

Wednesday's box score

At Danville Stadium

Danville Dans 6, Cape Catfish 4

Cape ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI

Chris Hall cf `4 `0 `0 `0

Kevin McCarthy 2b `4 `0 `0 `0

Justin Carinci lf `4 `1 `2 `1

Lance Crowden ss `4 `1 `2 `1

Kolten Poorman 3b `2 `0 `0 `0

Tucker Stockman c`4 `1 `2 `1

Curry Sutherland 1b`4 `0 `1 `1

Quinton Borders dh `4 `0 `1 `0

Jeff Clarke rf `4 `1 `1 `0

Dante Zamudio p`0 `0 `0 `0

Breven Yarbro p `0 `0 `0 `0

Cameron Marchi p `0 `0 `0 `0

Jordan Riley p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals ‘34 `4 `9 `4

Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI

DJ Akiyama ss `4 `1 `2 `0

Justin Vossos 2b `4 `0 `2 `0

Trenton Pallas lf `4 `1 `1 `1

Chase Vinson 1b `4 `1 `1 `0

Cole Tremain dh/p `4 `2 `2 `1

Nate Vargas c `3 `0 `1 `1

Nate Chester 3b `3 `0 `0 `0

Blake Binderup rf `3 `1 `2 `1

Lance Gardiner cf `3 `0 `0 `1

JT Crabbe lf `0 `0 `0 `0

Jack Potteiger p `0 `0 `0 `0

Connor Nation p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals ‘32 `6 `11 `5

Cape `000 `002 `200 `— `4 `9 `0

Danville ‘100 ‘013 ‘01x ‘— ‘6 ‘11 ‘0

DP — Danville 2 LOB — Cape 7, Danville 6. 2B — Crowden 2, Stockman, Borders, Clarke, Vargas. 3B — Binderup. HR — Tremain. SF — Binderup, Gardiner. SB — Hall, Akiyama, Vossos. CS — Chester. 

Cape ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO

Zamudio `5.0 `5 `2 `2 `1 `2

Yabro (L, 1-4) `0.0 `4 `3 `3 `0 `0

Marchi `2.2 `2 `1 `1 `1 `1

Riley`0.1 `0 `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals ‘8.0 ‘11 `6 `6 `2 `3

Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO

Potteiger (W, 1-2) ‘6.0 ‘6 ‘2 ‘2 ‘4 ‘3

Nation ‘1.0 ‘3 ‘2 ‘2 ‘0 ‘0

Tremain (Sv. 3) ‘2.0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘3

Totals ‘9.0 ‘9 ‘4 ‘4 ‘4 ‘6

Attendance — 407. Time — 2:28

Umpires — Caleb George and Herm Brown

 

 

 

