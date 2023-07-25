COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
Overall
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Danville Dans ‘28 ‘20 ‘—
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘22 ‘22 ‘5.0
Normal CornBelters ‘24 ‘26 ‘6.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘17 ‘29 ‘9.5
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Chillicothe Paints ‘33 ‘16 ‘—
Lafayette Aviators ‘24 ‘24 ‘7.5
Champion City Kings ‘23 ‘26 ‘10.0
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘21 ‘27 ‘11.5
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Clinton LumberKings ‘27 ‘19 ‘—
Quincy Gems ‘25 ‘23 ‘2.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘22 ‘24 ‘6.0
Burlington Bees ‘21 ‘26 ‘7.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Cape Catfish ‘34 ‘15 ‘—
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘25 ‘19 ‘7.0
O’Fallon Hoots ‘24 ‘23 ‘9.0
Alton River Dragons ‘17 ‘31 ‘18.5
Jackson Rockabillys ‘15 ‘32 ‘20.5
x — first-half winner
First half
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Danville Dans ‘16 ‘11 ‘—
Normal CornBelters ‘15 ‘12 ‘1.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘10 ‘14 ‘4.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘11 ‘16 ‘5.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x —Chillicothe Paints ‘22 ‘9 ‘—
Lafayette Aviators ‘16 ‘10 ‘3.5
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘17 ‘9.0
Champion City Kings ‘10 ‘20 ‘11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Clinton LumberKings ‘16 ‘11 ‘—
Quincy Gems ‘13 ‘15 ‘3.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘13 ‘15 ‘3.5
Burlington Bees ‘10 ‘17 ‘6.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Cape Catfish ‘23 ‘6 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘15 ‘13 ‘7.5
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘13 ‘13 ‘8.5
Jackson Rockabillys ‘11 ‘19 ‘12.5
Alton River Dragons ‘10 ‘17 ‘12.0
Second half
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘11 ‘6 ‘—
Danville Dans ‘12 ‘9 ‘1.5
Normal CornBelters ‘9 ‘14 ‘6.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘7 ‘15 ‘7.5
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Champion City Kings ‘13 ‘7 ‘—
Chillicothe Paints ‘11 ‘7 ‘1.0
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘9 ‘10 ‘3.5
Lafayette Aviators ‘8 ‘14 ‘7.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Quincy Gems ‘12 ‘8 ‘—
Clinton LumberKings ‘11 ‘8 ‘0.5
Burlington Bees ‘11 ‘9 ‘1.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘10 ‘9 ‘3.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘13 ‘6 ‘—
Cape Catfish ‘12 ‘9 ‘1.5
O’Fallon Hoots ‘9 ‘11 ‘4.5
Alton River Dragons ‘8 ‘14 ‘7.0
Jackson Rockabillys ‘4 ‘14 ‘10.5
Wednesday, July 19
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Lafayette Aviators 3
Cape Catfish 9, Alton River Dragons 0
Danville Dans 21, Terre Haute Rex 7, 8 innings
Champion City Kings 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4, 10 innings
Normal CornBelters 7, Chillicothe Paints 0
Quincy Gems 5, Clinton Lumberkings 2
Jackson Rockabillys at Thrillville Thrillbillies, exhibition
Thursday, July 20
O'Fallon Hoots 6, Cape Catfish 1
O'Fallon Hoots 10, Cape Catfish 9
Johnstown Mill Rats 12, Lafayette Aviators 5
Chillicothe Paints 5, Terre Haute Rex 2
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7, Danville Dans 6
Champion City Kings 13, Normal CornBelters 3
Quincy Gems 8, Clinton LumberKings 4
Thrillville Thrillbillies 11, Jackson Rockabillys 10
Burlington Bees 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1
Friday, July 21
Terre Haute Rex 6, Thrillville Thrillbillies 4, 10 innings
Lafayette Aviators 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Danville Dans 3, Chillicothe Paints 2
Champion City Kings 14, Normal CornBelters 10
Clinton LumberKings 11, O'Fallon Hoots 4
Cape Catfish 12, Alton River Dragons 2
Jackson Rockabillys 15, Quincy Gems 14, 11 innings
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Burlington Bees 3
Saturday, July 22
Champion City Kings 12, Terre Haute Rex 4
Terre Haute Rex 8, Champion City Kings 7
Chillicothe Paints 5, Johnstown Mill Rats 4.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 16, Thrillville Thrillbillies 3, 7 innings
Burlington Bees 11, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 5
Danville Dans 10, Alton River Dragons 0, 7 innings
Clinton LumberKings 4, O'Fallon Hoots 3
Cape Catfish 8, Normal CornBelters 4
Quincy Gems 7, Jackson Rockabillys 3
Sunday, July 23
Burlington Bees 8, Clinton LumberKings 6
Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 5
Normal CornBelters 2, Cape Catfish 0
Thrillville Thrillbillies 16, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, canceled
Chillicothe Paints 9, Lafayette Aviators 4
Chillicothe Paints 5, Lafayette Aviators 4
Alton River Dragons 13, Terre Haute Rex 9
Quincy Gems 3, O'Fallon Hoots 1
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6, Jackson Rockabillys 3
Monday, July 24
Lafayette Aviators 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 2
Normal CornBelters 15, Danville Dans 2, 7 innings
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Jackson Rockabillys 4
Alton River Dragons at Thrillville Thrillbillies, canceled
Tuesday, July 25
Terre Haute Rex 8, Jackson Rockabillys 1
Champion City Kings 8, Chillicothe Paints 3
Johnstown Mill Rats 10, Lafayette Aviators 8
Alton River Dragons 4, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
Danville Dans 12, Normal CornBelters 11
Clinton LumberKings 7, Burlington Bees 3
Cape Catfish 15, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Cape Catfish 3
Thrillville Thrillbillies at O'Fallon Hoots, postponed
Wednesday, July 26
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday's box score
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 12, Normal CornBelters 11
Normal ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Jackson Chatterton cf `3 `2 `1 `2
Clay Conn 2b `6 `2 `0 `2
Case Sanderson 1b `5 `1 `1 `1
Peyton Dillingham dh `3 `1 `0 `1
Tyler Castro lf `2 `1 `1 `2
Ben Karpowicz rf `1 `0 `0 `1
Colin Kalinowski c`4 `1 `1 `0
James Harris 3b `4 `1 `0 `1
Jackson Blemler ss `3 `2 `0 `0
Kayden Althoff p`0 `0 `0 `0
Blake Roundtree p `0 `0 `0 `0
Trey Bryant p `0 `0 `0 `0
Ryne Willard p `0 `0 `0 `0
Tyler Woltman p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘31 `11 `4 `10
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
DJ Akiyama ss `4 `2 `2 `4
Justin Vossos 2b `4 `1 `1 `2
Trenton Pallas lf `4 `0 `1 `1
Cole Tremain rf `5 `0 `0 `0
Chase Vinson 1b `4 `1 `1 `3
Lance Gardiner cf `4 `0 `0 `0
Nate Chester 3b `2 `3 `2 `0
Blake Binderup dh/p `1 `3 `0 `0
Jake Stadler c `3 `2 `2 `1
Carter Heninger p `0 `0 `0 `0
Jared Casebier p `0 `0 `0 `0
John Balok, Jr. p `0 `0 `0 `0
Mason Robinson p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘31 `12 `9 `11
Normal `012 `401 `021 `— `11 `4 `2
Danville ‘000 ‘042 ‘06x ‘— ‘12 ‘19 ‘2
E — Castro, Blemler, Tremain, Heninger. DP — Normal 1 LOB — Normal 10, Danville 8. 2B — Sanderson, Akiyama, Stadler. HR — Vinson. SF — Pallas. SB — Chatterton, Castro, Karpowicz, Chester 2, Akiyama. CS — Dillingham.
Normal ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Althoff `4.1 `4 `4 `4 `4 `8
Roundtree `1.1 `0 `2 `2 `2 `2
Bryant `1.1 `1 `0 `0 `2 `0
Willard (L, 5-4) `0.2 `4 `6 `6 `3 `0
Woltman `0.1 `0 `0 `0 `0 `1
Totals ‘8.0 ‘9 `12 `12 `11 `11
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Heninger ‘2.2 ‘0 ‘3 ‘1 ‘6 ‘1
Casebier ‘0.2 ‘1 ‘4 ‘4 ‘4 ‘0
Balok (W, 3-0) ‘3.2 ‘1 ‘1 ‘1 ‘2 ‘2
Robinson ‘1.0 ‘1 ‘2 ‘1 ‘3 ‘1
Binderup (Sv. 3) ‘1.0 ‘1 ‘1 ‘1 ‘1 ‘3
Totals ‘9.0 ‘4 ‘11 ‘8 ‘16 ‘7
HBP — Willard, Balok
Attendance — 4,262. Time — 3:32
Umpires — Tony Monteleone and Herm Brown
