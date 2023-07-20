COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
Overall
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Danville Dans ‘24 ‘19 ‘—
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘22 ‘19 ‘2.0
Normal CornBelters ‘22 ‘23 ‘4.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘14 ‘27 ‘10.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Chillicothe Paints ‘30 ‘14 ‘—
Lafayette Aviators ‘22 ‘21 ‘7.0
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘20 ‘24 ‘11.0
Champion City Kings ‘20 ‘24 ‘11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Clinton LumberKings ‘24 ‘18 ‘—
Quincy Gems ‘23 ‘22 ‘2.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘18 ‘23 ‘5.5
Burlington Bees ‘19 ‘24 ‘6.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Cape Catfish ‘31 ‘14 ‘—
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘24 ‘17 ‘6.5
O’Fallon Hoots ‘24 ‘20 ‘7.5
Alton River Dragons ‘15 ‘29 ‘16.5
Jackson Rockabillys ‘14 ‘28 ‘15.5
x — first-half winner
First half
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Danville Dans ‘16 ‘11 ‘—
Normal CornBelters ‘15 ‘12 ‘1.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘10 ‘14 ‘4.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘11 ‘16 ‘5.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x —Chillicothe Paints ‘22 ‘9 ‘—
Lafayette Aviators ‘16 ‘10 ‘3.5
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘17 ‘9.0
Champion City Kings ‘10 ‘20 ‘11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Clinton LumberKings ‘16 ‘11 ‘—
Quincy Gems ‘13 ‘15 ‘3.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘13 ‘15 ‘3.5
Burlington Bees ‘10 ‘17 ‘6.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Cape Catfish ‘23 ‘6 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘15 ‘13 ‘7.5
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘13 ‘13 ‘8.5
Jackson Rockabillys ‘11 ‘19 ‘12.5
Alton River Dragons ‘10 ‘17 ‘12.0
Second half
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘11 ‘3 ‘—
Danville Dans ‘8 ‘8 ‘4.0
Normal CornBelters ‘7 ‘11 ‘6.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘4 ‘13 ‘8.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Champion City Kings ‘10 ‘5 ‘—
Chillicothe Paints ‘8 ‘5 ‘1.0
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘8 ‘7 ‘2.0
Lafayette Aviators ‘6 ‘11 ‘5.5
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Quincy Gems ‘10 ‘7 ‘—
Burlington Bees ‘9 ‘7 ‘1.0
Clinton LumberKings ‘8 ‘7 ‘2.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘6 ‘8 ‘3.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘12 ‘4 ‘—
Cape Catfish ‘9 ‘8 ‘3.5
O’Fallon Hoots ‘9 ‘8 ‘3.5
Alton River Dragons ‘6 ‘12 ‘7.0
Jackson Rockabillys ‘3 ‘10 ‘8.5
Monday, July 17
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, 10 innings
Johnston Mill Rats 12, Terre Haute Rex 11
Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators 0
Burlington Bees 5, Quincy Gems 4, 10 innings
Quincy Gems 8, Burlington Bees 3
Cape Catfish 14, Alton River Dragons 5
Thrillville Thrillbillies 9, Clinton LumberKings 6
Tuesday, July 18
Lafayette Aviators 3, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Chillicothe Paints 16, Normal Cornbelters 3 (8 innings)
Danville Dans 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
Burlington Bees 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7
Cape Catfish 5, Clinton LumberKings 0
O'Fallon Hoots 13, Jackson Rockabillys 12
Alton River Dragons 20, Thrillville Thrillbillies 6
Wednesday, July 19
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Lafayette Aviators 3
Cape Catfish 9, Alton River Dragons 0
Danville Dans 21, Terre Haute Rex 7, 8 innings
Champion City Kings 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4, 10 innings
Normal CornBelters 7, Chillicothe Paints 0
Quincy Gems 5, Clinton Lumberkings 2
Jackson Rockabillys at Thrillville Thrillbillies, exhibition
Thursday, July 20
O'Fallon Hoots 6, Cape Catfish 1
O'Fallon Hoots 10, Cape Catfish 9
Johnstown Mill Rats 12, Lafayette Aviators 5
Chillicothe Paints 5, Terre Haute Rex 2
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7, Danville Dans 6
Champion City Kings 13, Normal CornBelters 3
Quincy Gems 8, Clinton LumberKings 4
Thrillville Thrillbillies 11, Jackson Rockabillys 10
Burlington Bees 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1
Friday, July 21
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex (2), 4:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:18 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Cape Catfish, 4:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes (2), 5 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Chillicothe Paints (2), 5:05 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Alton River Dragons, 5:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 24
Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Danville Dans at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s box score
At Robin Roberts Stadium, Springfield
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7, Danville Dans 6
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
DJ Akiyama ss ‘5 ‘1 ‘2 ‘0
Trenton Pallas lf ‘4 ‘1 ‘2 ‘0
Chase Vinson 1b ‘5 ‘2 ‘2 ‘1
Trey Higgins cf ‘3 ‘1 ‘1 ‘1
Cole Tremain rf ‘4 ‘0 ‘1 ‘0
Lance Gardiner dh ‘4 ‘1 ‘1 ‘1
Nate Vargas c ‘4 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1
Nate Chester 3b ‘2 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1
Robert Castillo 2b ‘4 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Jake Pottieger p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Caleb Pittman p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Enas Hayden p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Totals ‘35 ‘6 ‘9 ‘5
Springfield ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Hunter Moser rf ‘4 ‘0 ‘2 ‘1
Connor Milton lf ‘3 ‘2 ‘2 ‘0
Brayden Smith 2b ‘3 ‘2 ‘1 ‘1
Brandon Hager 1b ‘5 ‘0 ‘1 ‘0
William Zareh c ‘3 ‘1 ‘0 ‘0
Aidan McNamee dh ‘4 ‘1 ‘2 ‘3
Jacob Hager 1b ‘4 ‘0 ‘1 ‘0
Patrick Graham 3b‘1 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Trent Koehler ss/p ‘4 ‘1 ‘2 ‘1
Payton Matthews cf ‘4 ‘0 ‘2 ‘1
Mitch Dye p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Logan Tabeling p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Brody Logsdon p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Anthony Stellato ss ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Totals ‘35 ‘7 ‘13 ‘7
Danville ‘000 ‘420 ‘000 ‘— ‘6 ‘9 ‘0
Springfield ‘211 ‘012 ‘00x ‘— ‘7 ‘13 ‘3
E — Stellato (2), Smith. DP — Danville 1, Springfield 2 LOB — Danville 6, Springfield 12. 2B — Akiyama, Tremain, Gardiner, Moser, Milton, Smith, McNamee, Hager. SF — Chester. SB — Higgins.
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Potteiger ‘4.1 ‘10 ‘5 ‘5 ‘4 ‘8
Pittman (L, 0-3) ‘1.2 ‘3 ‘2 ‘2 ‘0 ‘2
Hayden ‘2.0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘4 ‘3
Totals ‘8.0 ‘13 ‘7 ‘7 ‘8 ‘13
Springfield ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Dye ‘4.0 ‘5 ‘4 ‘2 ‘0 ‘4
Tabeling (W, 1-0) ‘2.0 ‘3 ‘2 ‘2 ‘1 ‘2
Logsdon ‘2.0 ‘1 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘4
Koehler (Sv. 3)‘1.0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘2
Totals ‘9.0 ‘9 ‘6 ‘4 ‘1 ‘12
HBP — Dye, Tabeling
Attendance — 4, 339. Time — 2:51
Umpires — Darius Box and Caleb George
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.