COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Danville Dans ‘16 ‘11 ‘—
Normal CornBelters ‘15 ‘12 ‘1.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘10 ‘14 ‘4.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘11 ‘16 ‘5.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Chillicothe Paints ‘22 ‘9 ‘—
Lafayette Aviators ‘16 ‘10 ‘3.0
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘17 ‘9.5
Champion City Kings ‘10 ‘19 ‘10.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Clinton LumberKings ‘16 ‘11 ‘—
Quincy Gems ‘13 ‘15 ‘4.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘12 ‘15 ‘4.5
Burlington Bees ‘10 ‘17 ‘6.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Cape Catfish ‘22 ‘6 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘15 ‘12 ‘6.5
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘12 ‘13 ‘8.0
Jackson Rockabillys ‘11 ‘18 ‘11.5
Alton River Dragons ‘9 ‘17 ‘12.0
Monday, June 26
Terre Haute Rex 10, Champion City Kings 7
Chillicothe Paints 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 10 (10 innings).
Danville Dans 4, Normal CornBelters 3
Clinton LumberKings 4, Quincy Gems 2.
O’Fallon Hoots 15, Burlington Bees 5 (8 innings)
Jackson Rockabillys 15, Thrillville Thrillbillies 7
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 12, Lafayette Aviators 8
Tuesday, June 27
Normal CornBelters 13, O’Fallon Hoots 4
Normal CornBelters 7, O’Fallon Hoots 3
Lafayette Aviators 5, Champion City Kings 3 (10 innings)
Chillicothe Paints 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 5
Danville Dans 6, Terre Haute Rex 5 (10 innings)
Clinton LumberKings 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
Jackson Rockabillys 4, Cape Catfish 3
Quincy Gems 17, Alton River Dragons 3
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Burlington Bees, postponed
Wednesday, June 28
Champion City Kings 12, Lafayette Aviators 2
Burlington Bees 17, Jackson Rockabillys 4
Thrillville Thrillbillies 9, Cape Catfish 5
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, postponed
Terre Haute Rex at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, postponed
Alton River Dragons at Quincy Gems, postponed to July 9
Thursday, June 29
Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, doubleheader, postponed
Danville Dans 14, Champion City Kings 1.
Chillicothe Paints 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 5
Chillicothe Paints 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Clinton LumberKings 13, Jackson Rockabillys 6
Burlington Bees 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4
Burlington Bees 3, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 1
Cape Catfish 8, Thrillville Thrillbillies 5
O’Fallon Hoots 6, Alton River Dragons 4
Friday, June 30
Champion City Kings 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Chillicothe Paints 11, Terre Haute Rex 1
O’Fallon Hoots 12, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7
Normal CornBelters 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6
Clinton LumberKings 7, Jackson Rockabillys 3
Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 8
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, postponed to July 15
Cape Catfish at Thrillville Thrillbillies, postponed
Saturday, July 1
Lafayette Aviators 11, Normal CornBelters 6
Chillicothe Paints 3, Terre Haute Rex 0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Clinton LumberKings 2
Jackson Rockabilly 4, Burlington Bees 3
Cape Catfish 5, Alton River Dragons 3
O’Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, postponed
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Thrillville Thrillbillies, postponed
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, postponed
Sunday, July 2
Lafayette Aviators 9, Danville Dans 7
Normal CornBelters 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 0
Chillicothe Paints 5, Champion City Kings 1
Champion City Kings 3, Chillicothe Paints 2
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9, Clinton LumberKings 3
O'Fallon Hoots 5, Jackson Rockabillys 2
Jackson Rockabillys 6, O’Fallon Hoots 4
Cape Catfish 4, Thrillville Thrillbillies 1
Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 3
Monday, July 3
Alton River Dragons at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 4:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
O’Fallon Hoots at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 3:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 4:05 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5
Terre Haute Rex at Normal CornBelters (2), 5 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Danville Dans at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at O’Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
———
SUNDAY
At Loeb Stadium
Lafayette Aviators 9, Danville Dans 7
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Justin Vossos ss ‘2 ‘1 ‘1 ‘0
Brandon Bishop cf ‘1 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Trent Pallas cf/lf ‘4 ‘1 ‘2 ‘1
Chase Vinson rf ‘5 ‘1 ‘1 ‘2
DJ Akiyama 3b/ss ‘4 ‘1 ‘1 ‘3
Lance Gardiner lf/3b ‘4 ‘1 ‘1 ‘0
JT Waldon 1b ‘4 ‘0 ‘1 ‘0
Nate Vargas c ‘5 ‘0 ‘1 ‘0
Robert Castillo 2b ‘3 ‘1 ‘1 ‘1
Trey Higgins dh ‘4 ‘1 ‘0 ‘0
Carter Sabol p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Decker Mac Neil p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Enas Hayden p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Totals ‘36 ‘7 ‘9 ‘7
Lafayette ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Cameron Nagel cf ‘4 ‘0 ‘1 ‘3
Brandon Daniel rf ‘5 ‘2 ‘3 ‘2
Mikey Scott lf ‘5 ‘0 ‘1 ‘1
Brody Williams c ‘4 ‘1 ‘2 ‘1
Mason Kelley 3b ‘3 ‘0 ‘2 ‘0
James Jett dh ‘5 ‘1 ‘2 ‘1
Parker Harrison 1b ‘2 ‘1 ‘1 ‘1
Max Mandler 1b ‘2 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Aiden Hinds ss ‘1 ‘2 ‘0 ‘0
Jacob Walker 2b ‘3 ‘2 ‘0 ‘0
Calvin Shepherd p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Lawson Cole p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Alex Alberico p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Elliott Rossell p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Zach Zaborowski p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Totals ‘34 ‘9 ‘12 ‘9
Danville ‘000 ‘070 ‘000‘— ‘7 ‘9 ‘1
Lafayette ‘040 ‘311 ‘00x‘— ‘9 ‘12 ‘1
E — Vossos, Harrison. DP — Lafayette 1. LOB — Danville 10, Lafayette 8. 2B — Castillo, Williams (2). 3B — Nagel, Daniels, Jett. HR — Akiyama. SB — Gardiner, Jett. CS — Daniels, Scott, Kelley.
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Sabol ‘3.0 ‘5 ‘4 ‘1 ‘1 ‘2
Mac Neil (L, 1-1) ‘2.0 ‘3 ‘4 ‘4 ‘3 ‘2
Hayden ‘3.0 ‘4 ‘1 ‘1 ‘2 ‘4
Totals ‘8.0 ‘12 ‘9 ‘6 ‘6 ‘8
Lafayette ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Shepherd ‘4.0 ‘5 ‘5 ‘4 ‘2 ‘2
Cole (W, 1-0) ‘1.0 ‘2 ‘2 ‘1 ‘0 ‘0
Alberico ‘2.0 ‘1 ‘0 ‘0 ‘2 ‘3
Rossell ‘1.0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘2
Zaborowski (Sv. 8) ‘1.0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘2
Totals ‘9.0 ‘9 ‘7 ‘5 ‘4 ‘9
HBP — Mac Neil (2), Shepherd, Cole, Alberico, Rossell.
Attendance — 1,057. Time — 4:30
Umpires — Tony Monteleone Sr. and Louis Galligan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.