Prospect League Standings
Overall
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Danville Dans ‘24 ‘18 ‘—
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘21 ‘19 ‘3.0
Normal CornBelters ‘22 ‘22 ‘4.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘14 ‘26 ‘10.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Chillicothe Paints ‘29 ‘14 ‘—
Lafayette Aviators ‘22 ‘20 ‘6.0
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘19 ‘24 ‘11.0
Champion City Kings ‘19 ‘24 ‘11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Clinton LumberKings ‘24 ‘17 ‘—
Quincy Gems ‘22 ‘22 ‘3.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘18 ‘22 ‘5.5
Burlington Bees ‘18 ‘24 ‘7.06.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Cape Catfish ‘31 ‘12 ‘—
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘23 ‘17 ‘8.0
O’Fallon Hoots ‘22 ‘20 ‘9.0
Jackson Rockabillys ‘14 ‘27 ‘15.5
Alton River Dragons ‘15 ‘29 ‘16.5
x — first-half winner
First half
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Danville Dans ‘16 ‘11 ‘—
Normal CornBelters ‘15 ‘12 ‘1.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘10 ‘14 ‘4.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘11 ‘16 ‘5.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x —Chillicothe Paints ‘22 ‘9 ‘—
Lafayette Aviators ‘16 ‘10 ‘3.5
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘17 ‘9.0
Champion City Kings ‘10 ‘20 ‘11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Clinton LumberKings ‘16 ‘11 ‘—
Quincy Gems ‘13 ‘15 ‘3.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘13 ‘15 ‘3.5
Burlington Bees ‘10 ‘17 ‘6.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Cape Catfish ‘23 ‘6 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘15 ‘13 ‘7.5
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘13 ‘13 ‘8.5
Jackson Rockabillys ‘11 ‘19 ‘12.5
Alton River Dragons ‘10 ‘17 ‘12.0
Second half
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘10 ‘3 ‘—
Danville Dans ‘8 ‘7 ‘3.0
Normal CornBelters ‘7 ‘10 ‘5.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘4 ‘12 ‘7.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Champion City Kings ‘9 ‘5 ‘—
Chillicothe Paints ‘7 ‘5 ‘1.0
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘7 ‘7 ‘2.0
Lafayette Aviators ‘6 ‘10 ‘4.5
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Quincy Gems ‘9 ‘7 ‘—
Clinton LumberKings ‘8 ‘6 ‘1.0
Burlington Bees ‘8 ‘7 ‘1.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘6 ‘7 ‘2.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘11 ‘4 ‘—
Cape Catfish ‘9 ‘6 ‘2.0
O’Fallon Hoots ‘7 ‘8 ‘4.0
Alton River Dragons ‘6 ‘12 ‘6.5
Jackson Rockabillys ‘3 ‘9 ‘7.5
Monday, July 17
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, 10 innings
Johnston Mill Rats 12, Terre Haute Rex 11
Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators 0
Burlington Bees 5, Quincy Gems 4, 10 innings
Quincy Gems 8, Burlington Bees 3
Cape Catfish 14, Alton River Dragons 5
Thrillville Thrillbillies 9, Clinton LumberKings 6
Tuesday, July 18
Lafayette Aviators 3, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Chillicothe Paints 16, Normal Cornbelters 3 (8 innings)
Danville Dans 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
Burlington Bees 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7
Cape Catfish 5, Clinton LumberKings 0
O'Fallon Hoots 13, Jackson Rockabillys 12
Alton River Dragons 20, Thrillville Thrillbillies 6
Wednesday, July 19
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Lafayette Aviators 3
Cape Catfish 9, Alton River Dragons 0
Danville Dans 21, Terre Haute Rex 7, 8 innings
Champion City Kings 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4, 10 innings
Normal CornBelters 7, Chillicothe Paints 0
Quincy Gems 5, Clinton Lumberkings 2
Jackson Rockabillys at Thrillville Thrillbillies, exhibition
Thursday, July 20
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots (2), 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex and Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Danville Dans at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, July 21
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex (2), 4:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:18 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Cape Catfish, 4:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes (2), 5 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Chillicothe Paints (2), 5:05 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Alton River Dragons, 5:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 24
Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Danville Dans at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's box score
At Bob Warn Stadium, Terre Haute, ind.
Danville Dans 21, Terre Haute Rex 7
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
DJ Akiyama ss `6 `4 `4 `1
Trenton Pallas lf `3 `3 `2 `5
Chase Vinson 1b `6 `0 `1 `3
Trey Higgins cf `7 `2 `3 `3
Drake Digiorno dh `5 `3 `2 `1
Enas Hayden ph `1 `0 `0 `1
Lance Gardiner 2b `5 `1 `4 `1
Nate Chester 3b `4 `2 `1 `1
Jake Stadler c `3 `3 `2 `3
Cole Tremain rf `5 `3 `3 `2
John Balok, Jr. p `0 `0 `0 `0
Carter Heninger p `0 `0 `0 `0
Mason Robinson p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘45 `21 `22 `21
Terre Haute ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Gabe Wright cf `4 `1 `1 `0
Camden Karczewski 2b/p `5 `2 `3 `1
Sam Pesa 1b `0 `0 `0 `0
Morgan Colopy rf `2 `1 `1 `0
Alex Marx c `4 `0 `1 `1
Slater Schield 3b/2b`3 `1 `1 `1
Warren Bailey dh `3 `0 `0 `1
Carter Murphy 1b/3b`4 `1 `3 `1
Jean Gonzalez ss `4 `0 `0 `0
Xavier Croxton lf`1 `1 `1 `2
Payton Howard lf`3 `0 `0 `0
Peyton Adkisson p `0 `0 `0 `0
Diego Cardenas p `0 `0 `0 `0
Damon Cox p `0 `0 `0 `0
Nolan Miller p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘33 `7 `11 `7
Danville `113 `225 `16 `— `21 `22 `2
Terre Haute ‘023 ‘200 ‘00 ‘— ‘7 ‘11 ‘3
E — Gardiner, Chester, Gonzalez (2), Croxton. DP — Danville 1 LOB — Danville 16, Terre Haute 7. 2B — Akiyama, Gardiner, Wright, Karczewski. HR — Akiyama, Higgins, Croxton. SF — Pallas (2), Chester, Bailey. SB — Higgins (2), Pallas, Gardiner, Chester, Karczewski, Schield.
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Balok ‘3.0 ‘5 ‘5 ‘5 ‘4 ‘1
Heninger (W, 3-3) ‘5.0 ‘5 ‘2 ‘2 ‘0 ‘34
Robinson `2.0 `1 `0 `0 `0 `2
Totals ‘8.0 ‘11 ‘7 ‘7 ‘4 ‘7
Terre Haute ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Adkisson `2.1 `5 `5 `5 `2 `1
Cardenas `0.2 `0 `0 `0 `1 `0
Cox `1.1 `3 `4 `4 `4 `1
Miller (L, 1-2)`1.1 `5 `5 `4 `2 `2
Pesa `1.1 `7 `7 `6 `1 `0
Karczewski `1.0 `2 `0 `0 `0 `1
Totals ‘8.0 ‘22 `21 `19 `10 `5
HBP — Adkisson (2), Pesa
Attendance — 572. Time — 3:11
Umpires — Lance Walsh and Matt Reese
