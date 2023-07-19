Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

Overall

All times Central

Eastern Conference

Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

x — Danville Dans ‘24 ‘18 ‘—

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘21 ‘19 ‘3.0

Normal CornBelters ‘22 ‘22 ‘4.0

Terre Haute Rex ‘14 ‘26 ‘10.0

Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

x — Chillicothe Paints ‘29 ‘14 ‘—

Lafayette Aviators ‘22 ‘20 ‘6.0

Johnstown Mill Rats ‘19 ‘24 ‘11.0

Champion City Kings ‘19 ‘24 ‘11.0

Western Conference

Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

x — Clinton LumberKings ‘24 ‘17 ‘—

Quincy Gems ‘22 ‘22 ‘3.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘18 ‘22 ‘5.5

Burlington Bees ‘18 ‘24 ‘7.06.5

Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

x — Cape Catfish ‘31 ‘12 ‘—

Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘23 ‘17 ‘8.0

O’Fallon Hoots ‘22 ‘20 ‘9.0

Jackson Rockabillys ‘14 ‘27 ‘15.5

Alton River Dragons ‘15 ‘29 ‘16.5

x — first-half winner

First half

Eastern Conference

Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

x — Danville Dans ‘16 ‘11 ‘—

Normal CornBelters ‘15 ‘12 ‘1.0

Terre Haute Rex ‘10 ‘14 ‘4.5

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘11 ‘16 ‘5.0

Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

x —Chillicothe Paints ‘22 ‘9 ‘—

Lafayette Aviators ‘16 ‘10 ‘3.5

Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘17 ‘9.0

Champion City Kings ‘10 ‘20 ‘11.0

Western Conference

Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

x — Clinton LumberKings ‘16 ‘11 ‘—

Quincy Gems ‘13 ‘15 ‘3.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘13 ‘15 ‘3.5

Burlington Bees ‘10 ‘17 ‘6.0

Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

x — Cape Catfish ‘23 ‘6 ‘—

O’Fallon Hoots ‘15 ‘13 ‘7.5

Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘13 ‘13 ‘8.5

Jackson Rockabillys ‘11 ‘19 ‘12.5

Alton River Dragons ‘10 ‘17 ‘12.0

Second half

Eastern Conference

Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘10 ‘3 ‘—

Danville Dans ‘8 ‘7 ‘3.0

Normal CornBelters ‘7 ‘10 ‘5.0

Terre Haute Rex ‘4 ‘12 ‘7.0

Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

Champion City Kings ‘9 ‘5 ‘—

Chillicothe Paints ‘7 ‘5 ‘1.0

Johnstown Mill Rats ‘7 ‘7 ‘2.0

Lafayette Aviators ‘6 ‘10 ‘4.5

Western Conference

Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

Quincy Gems ‘9 ‘7 ‘—

Clinton LumberKings ‘8 ‘6 ‘1.0

Burlington Bees ‘8 ‘7 ‘1.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘6 ‘7 ‘2.5

Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘11 ‘4 ‘—

Cape Catfish ‘9 ‘6 ‘2.0

O’Fallon Hoots ‘7 ‘8 ‘4.0

Alton River Dragons ‘6 ‘12 ‘6.5

Jackson Rockabillys ‘3 ‘9 ‘7.5

Monday, July 17

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, 10 innings

Johnston Mill Rats 12, Terre Haute Rex 11

Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators 0 

Burlington Bees 5, Quincy Gems 4, 10 innings

Quincy Gems 8, Burlington Bees 3

Cape Catfish 14, Alton River Dragons 5 

Thrillville Thrillbillies 9, Clinton LumberKings 6

Tuesday, July 18

Lafayette Aviators 3, Johnstown Mill Rats 1

Chillicothe Paints 16, Normal Cornbelters 3 (8 innings)

Danville Dans 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2

Burlington Bees 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7

Cape Catfish 5, Clinton LumberKings 0

O'Fallon Hoots 13, Jackson Rockabillys 12

Alton River Dragons 20, Thrillville Thrillbillies 6

Wednesday, July 19

Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Lafayette Aviators 3

Cape Catfish 9, Alton River Dragons 0

Danville Dans 21, Terre Haute Rex 7, 8 innings

Champion City Kings 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4, 10 innings

Normal CornBelters 7, Chillicothe Paints 0

Quincy Gems 5, Clinton Lumberkings 2

Jackson Rockabillys at Thrillville Thrillbillies, exhibition

Thursday, July 20

Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots (2), 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex and Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Danville Dans at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson Rockabillys at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Thrillville Thrillbillies at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex (2), 4:30 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:18 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Cape Catfish, 4:35 p.m.

Thrillville Thrillbillies at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes (2), 5 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Chillicothe Paints (2), 5:05 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Alton River Dragons, 5:35 p.m.

Quincy Gems at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 24

Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Danville Dans at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's box score

At Bob Warn Stadium, Terre Haute, ind.

Danville Dans 21, Terre Haute Rex 7

Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI

DJ Akiyama ss `6 `4 `4 `1

Trenton Pallas lf `3 `3 `2 `5

Chase Vinson 1b `6 `0 `1 `3

Trey Higgins cf `7 `2 `3 `3

Drake Digiorno dh `5 `3 `2 `1

Enas Hayden ph `1 `0 `0 `1

Lance Gardiner 2b `5 `1 `4 `1

Nate Chester 3b `4 `2 `1 `1

Jake Stadler c `3 `3 `2 `3

Cole Tremain rf `5 `3 `3 `2

John Balok, Jr. p `0 `0 `0 `0

Carter Heninger p `0 `0 `0 `0

Mason Robinson p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals ‘45 `21 `22 `21

Terre Haute ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI

Gabe Wright cf `4 `1 `1 `0

Camden Karczewski 2b/p `5 `2 `3 `1

Sam Pesa 1b `0 `0 `0 `0

Morgan Colopy rf `2 `1 `1 `0

Alex Marx c `4 `0 `1 `1

Slater Schield 3b/2b`3 `1 `1 `1

Warren Bailey dh `3 `0 `0 `1

Carter Murphy 1b/3b`4 `1 `3 `1

Jean Gonzalez ss `4 `0 `0 `0

Xavier Croxton lf`1 `1 `1 `2

Payton Howard lf`3 `0 `0 `0

Peyton Adkisson p `0 `0 `0 `0

Diego Cardenas p `0 `0 `0 `0

Damon Cox p `0 `0 `0 `0

Nolan Miller p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals ‘33 `7 `11 `7

Danville `113 `225 `16 `— `21 `22 `2

Terre Haute ‘023 ‘200 ‘00 ‘— ‘7 ‘11 ‘3

E — Gardiner, Chester, Gonzalez (2), Croxton. DP — Danville 1 LOB — Danville 16, Terre Haute 7. 2B — Akiyama, Gardiner, Wright, Karczewski. HR — Akiyama, Higgins, Croxton. SF — Pallas (2), Chester, Bailey. SB — Higgins (2), Pallas, Gardiner, Chester, Karczewski, Schield. 

Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO

Balok ‘3.0 ‘5 ‘5 ‘5 ‘4 ‘1

Heninger (W, 3-3) ‘5.0 ‘5 ‘2 ‘2 ‘0 ‘34

Robinson `2.0 `1 `0 `0 `0 `2

Totals ‘8.0 ‘11 ‘7 ‘7 ‘4 ‘7

Terre Haute ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO

Adkisson `2.1 `5 `5 `5 `2 `1

Cardenas `0.2 `0 `0 `0 `1 `0

Cox `1.1 `3 `4 `4 `4 `1

Miller (L, 1-2)`1.1 `5 `5 `4 `2 `2

Pesa `1.1 `7 `7 `6 `1 `0

Karczewski `1.0 `2 `0 `0 `0 `1

Totals ‘8.0 ‘22 `21 `19 `10 `5

HBP — Adkisson (2), Pesa

Attendance — 572. Time — 3:11

Umpires — Lance Walsh and Matt Reese

