COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
Overall
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Danville Dans ‘23 ‘18 ‘—
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘21 ‘18 ‘2.0
Normal CornBelters ‘21 ‘22 ‘4.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘14 ‘25 ‘9.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Chillicothe Paints ‘29 ‘13 ‘—
Lafayette Aviators ‘22 ‘19 ‘6.0
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘18 ‘24 ‘11.0
Champion City Kings ‘18 ‘24 ‘11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Clinton LumberKings ‘24 ‘16 ‘—
Quincy Gems ‘21 ‘22 ‘4.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘18 ‘22 ‘6.0
Burlington Bees ‘18 ‘24 ‘7.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Cape Catfish ‘30 ‘12 ‘—
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘23 ‘17 ‘7.5
O’Fallon Hoots ‘22 ‘20 ‘8.5
Alton River Dragons ‘15 ‘28 ‘15.5
Jackson Rockabillys ‘14 ‘27 ‘15.5
x — first-half winner
First half
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Danville Dans ‘16 ‘11 ‘—
Normal CornBelters ‘15 ‘12 ‘1.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘10 ‘14 ‘4.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘11 ‘16 ‘5.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x —Chillicothe Paints ‘22 ‘9 ‘—
Lafayette Aviators ‘16 ‘10 ‘3.5
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘17 ‘9.0
Champion City Kings ‘10 ‘20 ‘11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Clinton LumberKings ‘16 ‘11 ‘—
Quincy Gems ‘13 ‘15 ‘3.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘13 ‘15 ‘3.5
Burlington Bees ‘10 ‘17 ‘6.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Cape Catfish ‘23 ‘6 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘15 ‘13 ‘7.5
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘13 ‘13 ‘8.5
Jackson Rockabillys ‘11 ‘19 ‘12.5
Alton River Dragons ‘10 ‘17 ‘12.0
Second half
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘10 ‘2 ‘—
Danville Dans ‘7 ‘7 ‘4.0
Normal CornBelters ‘6 ‘10 ‘6.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘4 ‘11 ‘7.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Chillicothe Paints ‘7 ‘4 ‘—
Champion City Kings ‘8 ‘5 ‘0.5
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘6 ‘7 ‘3.5
Lafayette Aviators ‘6 ‘9 ‘4.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Clinton LumberKings ‘8 ‘5 ‘—
Quincy Gems ‘8 ‘7 ‘1.0
Burlington Bees ‘8 ‘7 ‘1.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘6 ‘7 ‘2.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘11 ‘4 ‘—
Cape Catfish ‘8 ‘6 ‘2.5
O’Fallon Hoots ‘7 ‘8 ‘4.0
Alton River Dragons ‘6 ‘11 ‘6.0
Jackson Rockabillys ‘3 ‘9 ‘7.5
Wednesday, July 12
Champion City Kings 20, Burlington Bees 1
Lafayette Aviators 12, Danville Dans 2
Chillicothe Paints 12, Johnstown Mill Rats 2
Normal CornBelters 20, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 12
Cape Catfish 6, Terre Haute Rex 0
Alton River Dragons 7, Jackson Rockabillys 6
Thrillville ThrillBillies 15, O'Fallon Hoots 4
Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, postponed
Thursday, July 13
O’Fallon Hoots 4, Normal CornBelters 2
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Normal CornBelters 2
Johnstown Mill Rats 11, Burlington Bees 10
Chillicothe Paints 10, Champion City Kings 9
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 9, Clinton LumberKings 7
Cape Catfish 7, Alton River Dragons 3
Quincy Gems 8, Thrillville Thrillbillies 3
Terre Haute Rex 11, Jackson Rockabillys 6
Danville Dans 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1
Friday, July 14
Thrillville Thrillbillies 4, Cape Catfish 2
Thrillville Thrillbillies 3, Cape Catfish 2
Johnstown Mill Rats 8, Burlington Bees 3
Chillicothe Paints 11, Lafayette Aviators 9
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 16, Danville Dans 7
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 16, Quincy Gems 4
Normal CornBelters 10, O’Fallon Hoots 5
Clinton LumberKings 3, Alton River Dragons 2
Jackson Rockabillys 16, Terre Haute Rex 6, 7 innings
Saturday, July 15
Lafayette Aviators 9, Danville Dans 7
Lafayette Aviators 3, Danville Dans 2
Champion City Kings 8, Burlington Bees 4
O’Fallon Hoots 10, Alton River Dragons 9
O'Fallon Hoots 4, Alton River Dragons 2
Johnstown Mill Rats 7, Chillicothe Paints 1
Terre Haute Rex 11, Thrillville Thrillbillies 6
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7, Normal CornBelters 4
Clinton LumberKings 12, Jackson Rockabillys 2
Quincy Gems 9, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7
Sunday, July 16
Champion City Kings 11, Lafayette Aviators 1
Normal CornBelters 5, Burlington Bees 3
Burlington Bees 15, Normal CornBelters 5
Johnstown Mill Rats 17, Terre Haute Rex 4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 13, Quincy Gems 1
O'Fallon Hoots 13, Alton River Dragons 3
Clinton LumberKings 8, Jackson Rockabillys 5
Monday, July 17
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, 10 innings
Johnston Mill Rats 12, Terre Haute Rex 11
Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators 0
Burlington Bees 5, Quincy Gems 4, 10 innings
Quincy Gems 8, Burlington Bees 3
Cape Catfish 14, Alton River Dragons 5
Thrillville Thrillbillies 9, Clinton LumberKings 6
Tuesday, July 18
Lafayette Aviators 3, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Chillicothe Paints 16, Normal Cornbelters 3 (8 innings)
Danville Dans 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
Burlington Bees 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7
Cape Catfish 5, Clinton LumberKings 0
O'Fallon Hoots 13, Jackson Rockabillys 12
Alton River Dragons 20, Thrillville Thrillbillies 6
Wednesday, July 19
Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, noon
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish 2:05 p.m.
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, July 20
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots (2), 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex and Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Danville Dans at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, July 21
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday's box score
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
Springfield ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Connor Milton lf `3 `0 `0 `0
Brayden Smith ph `1 `0 `0 `0
Anthony Stellato 2b `4 `0 `0 `2
Connor McCaleb dh `4 `0 `0 `0
Brandon Hager 1b `3 `0 `1 `0
Chris Kustgian rf `4 `0 `1 `0
Jacob Hager 1b `2 `0 `0 `0
Patrick Graham ss`4 `0 `0 `0
Nolan Self c `3 `1 `1 `0
Payton Matthews cf `4 `1 `1 `0
Zane Danielson p `0 `0 `0 `0
Cole Smith p `0 `0 `0 `0
Brody Logsdon p `0 `0 `0 `0
Matthew Ulrici p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘32 `2 `4 `2
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Justin Vossos ss `3 `1 `1 `2
DJ Akiyama ss `2 `0 `0 `0
Trenton Pallas lf `4 `0 `1 `1
Chase Vinson 1b `4 `0 `1 `0
Trey Higgins cf `4 `0 `0 `0
Drake Digiorno dh `3 `1 `1 `0
Blake Binderup rf `4 `2 `1 `1
Robert Castillo 2b `3 `2 `0 `0
Nate Vargas c `3 `0 `1 `1
Nate Chester 3b `3 `1 `1 `2
Carter Heninger p `0 `0 `0 `0
Connor Nation p `0 `0 `0 `0
Cole Tremain p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘33 `7 `7 `7
Springfield `002 `000 `000 `— `2 `4 `4
Danville ‘000 ‘032 ‘02x ‘— ‘7 ‘7 ‘2
E — Stellato (2), Jacob Hager, Graham, Castillo, Heninger. DP — Springfield 1, Danville 3 LOB — Springfield 9, Danville 6. 2B — Vossos, Binderup. 3B — Pallas. SF — Chester. SB — Digiornio, Vargas, Chester. CS — Self, Digiorno, Vargas.
Springfield ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Danielson (L, 2-1) `4.1 `4 `3 `3 `2 `5
Smith `1.1 `2 `2 `2 `2 `1
Logsdon `1.1 `0 `0 `0 `0 `0
Ulrici`1.0 `1 `2 `2 `0 `0
Totals ‘8.0 ‘7 `7 `7 `4 `6
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Heninger (W, 2-3) ‘6.0 ‘3 ‘2 ‘0 ‘3 ‘10
Nation ‘1.0 ‘1 ‘0 ‘0 ‘2 ‘3
Tremain (Sv. 1) `2.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `6
Totals ‘9.1 ‘4 ‘2 ‘0 ‘5 ‘19
HBP — Matthews (By Nation), B. Hager (By Nation)
Attendance — 2,438. Time — 2:45
Umpires — Nick Stab and Tony Monteleone, Sr..
