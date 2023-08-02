COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
Overall
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division W L GB
x — Danville Dans 32 21 —
Normal CornBelters 26 29 8.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 24 27 8.5
Terre Haute Rex 19 33 12.5
Ohio River Valley Division W L GB
x — Chillicothe Paints 38 16 —
Champion City Kings 28 27 11.0
Lafayette Aviators 27 26 11.5
Johnstown Mill Rats 22 32 15.5
Western Conference
Great River Division W L GB
x — Clinton LumberKings 31 23 —
Quincy Gems 30 24 1.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 25 29 6.0
Burlington Bees 23 30 7.5
Prairie Land Division W L GB
x — Cape Catfish 38 17 —
Thrillville Thrillbillies 30 21 8.0
O Fallon Hoots 27 27 10.0
Alton River Dragons 19 34 19.0
Jackson Rockabillys 15 38 22.5
x — first-half winner
First half
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division W L GB
x — Danville Dans 16 11 —
Normal CornBelters 15 12 1.0
Terre Haute Rex 10 14 4.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 11 16 5.0
Ohio River Valley Division W L GB
x —Chillicothe Paints 22 9 —
Lafayette Aviators 16 10 3.5
Johnstown Mill Rats 12 17 9.0
Champion City Kings 10 20 11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division W L GB
x — Clinton LumberKings 16 11 —
Quincy Gems 13 15 3.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 13 15 3.5
Burlington Bees 10 17 6.0
Prairie Land Division W L GB
x — Cape Catfish 23 6 —
O Fallon Hoots 15 13 7.5
Thrillville Thrillbillies 13 13 8.5
Jackson Rockabillys 11 19 12.5
Alton River Dragons 10 17 12.0
Second half
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division W L GB
Danville Dans 16 11 —
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 13 11 2.0
Normal CornBelters 12 17 5.0
Terre Haute Rex 10 19 8.0
Ohio River Valley Division W L GB
Champion City Kings 19 8 —
Chillicothe Paints 16 8 1.0
Johnstown Mill Rats 11 15 6.0
Lafayette Aviators 11 17 7.5
Western Conference
Great River Division W L GB
Quincy Gems 17 9 —
Clinton LumberKings 16 12 1.5
Burlington Bees 13 14 4.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 13 15 4.5
Prairie Land Division W L GB
Thrillville Thrillbillies 20 7 —
Cape Catfish 16 11 4.0
O Fallon Hoots 12 16 7.5
Alton River Dragons 10 18 9.0
Jackson Rockabillys 4 21 14.5
Sunday, July 30
Lafayette Aviators 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7
Danville Dans 12, Normal CornBelters 8
Cape Catfish 10, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 0
Chillicothe Paints 8, Champion City Kings 7
Alton River Dragons 12, O'Fallon Hoots 1, 7 innings
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Burlington Bees, Cancelled
Monday, July 31
Clinton LumberKings 13, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8
Clinton LumberKings 9, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Thrillville Thrillbillies 17, Burlington Bees 6
Thrillville Thrillbillies 8, Burlington Bees 5
Champion City Kings 12, Johnstown Mill Rats, 7 innings
Danville Dans 9, Terre Haute Rex 5
Quincy Gems 8, Alton River Dragons 4
Cape Catfish 7, Jackson Rockabillys 6
Tuesday, Aug. 1
O'Fallon Hoots 9, Thrillville Thrillbillies 4
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Thrillville Thrillbillies 2
Lafayette Aviators 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Danville Dans 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6
Clinton LumberKings 12, Normal CornBelters 5
Cape Catfish 4, Jackson Rockabillys 3
Quincy Gems 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Terre Haute Rex 3, Danville Dans 2
Champion City Kings 10, Chillicothe Paints 9
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Lafayette Aviators 5, 10 innings
Clinton LumberKings 7, Burlington Bees 3
O'Fallon Hoots 14, Alton River Dragons 11
Thrillville Thrillbillies 13, Jackson Rockabillys 0, 8 innings
Normal CornBelters 9, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Quincy Gems, Cancelled
Thursday, Aug. 3
Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Danville Dans at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5
Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex (2), 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:18 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
End of Regular Season
Wednesday's box score
At Bob Warn Stadium, Terre Haute, Ind.
Terre Haute Rex 3, Danville Dans 2
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Trenton Pallas dh `5 `0 `0 `0
Lance Gardiner 3b `3 `1 `1 `0
Cole Tremain rf `3 `1 `0 `0
Chase Vinson rf `4 `0 `1 `1
Nate Vargas c `4`0 `2 `1
Trey Higgins cf `4 `0 `1 `0
Nate Chester 3b `2 `0 `1 `0
Jake Stadler 1b `3 `0 `1 `0
Haiden Walters ss `3 `0 `0 `0
Jack Potteiger p `0 `0 `0 `0
Jared Casebier p `0 `0 `0 `0
Tyler Fay p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘31 `2 `7 `2
Terre Haute ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Gabe Wright cf `3 `0 `1 `1
Slater Schield ss`4 `1 `3 `0
Carter Murphy 3b `3 `1 `0 `0
Morgan Colopy rf `4 `0 `0 `0
Nazhir Bergen lf`3 `0 `0 `0
Sam Pesa 1b `3 `0 `1 `1
Xavier Croxton dh`2 `0 `1 `0
Alex Marx c`3 `0 `0 `0
Brett Sherrard 2b `2 `1 `0 `0
Nathan Frady p`0 `0 `0 `0
Zach Carr p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘27 `3 `6 `2
Danville `200 `000 `000 `— `2 `7 `1
Terre Haute ‘000 ‘002 ‘10x ‘— ‘3 ‘6 ‘0
E — Vargas. DP — Danville 1, Terre Haute 1. LOB — Danville 9, Terre Haute 5. 2B — Gardiner, Wright, Schield. SF — Walters. SB — Higgins, Schield 2, Murphy, Croxton. CS — Chester.
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Potteiger ‘5.0 ‘3 ‘0 ‘0 ‘2 ‘5
Casebier (L, 0-1) ‘2.0 ‘3 ‘3 ‘2 ‘2 ‘1
Fay ‘1.0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1
Totals ‘8.0 ‘6 ‘3 ‘2 ‘4 ‘7
Terre Haute ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Frady`5.0 `6 `2 `2 `4 `3
Carr (W, 2-0) `4.0 `1 `0 `0 `1 `1
Totals ‘9.0 ‘7 `2 `2 `5 `4
Attendance — 843. Time — 2:07
Umpires — Darrel Morton Jr. and Tony Monteleone, Sr.
