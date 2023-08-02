Prospect League Logo

Overall

All times Central

Eastern Conference

Wabash River Division W L GB

x — Danville Dans 32 21 —

Normal CornBelters 26 29 8.0

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 24 27 8.5

Terre Haute Rex 19 33 12.5

Ohio River Valley Division W L GB

x — Chillicothe Paints 38 16 —

Champion City Kings 28 27 11.0

Lafayette Aviators 27 26 11.5

Johnstown Mill Rats 22 32 15.5

Western Conference

Great River Division W L GB

x — Clinton LumberKings 31 23 —

Quincy Gems 30 24 1.0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 25 29 6.0

Burlington Bees 23 30 7.5

Prairie Land Division W L GB

x — Cape Catfish 38 17 —

Thrillville Thrillbillies 30 21 8.0

O Fallon Hoots 27 27 10.0

Alton River Dragons 19 34 19.0

Jackson Rockabillys 15 38 22.5

x — first-half winner

First half

Eastern Conference

Wabash River Division W L GB

x — Danville Dans 16 11 —

Normal CornBelters 15 12 1.0

Terre Haute Rex 10 14 4.5

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 11 16 5.0

Ohio River Valley Division W L GB

x —Chillicothe Paints 22 9 —

Lafayette Aviators 16 10 3.5

Johnstown Mill Rats 12 17 9.0

Champion City Kings 10 20 11.0

Western Conference

Great River Division W L GB

x — Clinton LumberKings 16 11 —

Quincy Gems 13 15 3.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 13 15 3.5

Burlington Bees 10 17 6.0

Prairie Land Division W L GB

x — Cape Catfish 23 6 —

O Fallon Hoots 15 13 7.5

Thrillville Thrillbillies 13 13 8.5

Jackson Rockabillys 11 19 12.5

Alton River Dragons 10 17 12.0

Second half

Eastern Conference

Wabash River Division W L GB

Danville Dans 16 11 —

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 13 11 2.0

Normal CornBelters 12 17 5.0

Terre Haute Rex 10 19 8.0

Ohio River Valley Division W L GB

Champion City Kings 19 8 —

Chillicothe Paints 16 8 1.0

Johnstown Mill Rats 11 15 6.0

Lafayette Aviators 11 17 7.5

Western Conference

Great River Division W L GB

Quincy Gems 17 9 —

Clinton LumberKings 16 12 1.5

Burlington Bees 13 14 4.0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 13 15 4.5

Prairie Land Division W L GB

Thrillville Thrillbillies 20 7 —

Cape Catfish 16 11 4.0

O Fallon Hoots 12 16 7.5

Alton River Dragons 10 18 9.0

Jackson Rockabillys 4 21 14.5

Sunday, July 30

Lafayette Aviators 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7

Danville Dans 12, Normal CornBelters 8

Cape Catfish 10, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 0

Chillicothe Paints 8, Champion City Kings 7

Alton River Dragons 12, O'Fallon Hoots 1, 7 innings 

Thrillville Thrillbillies at Burlington Bees, Cancelled

Monday, July 31

Clinton LumberKings 13, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8

Clinton LumberKings 9, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

Thrillville Thrillbillies 17, Burlington Bees 6

Thrillville Thrillbillies 8, Burlington Bees 5

Champion City Kings 12, Johnstown Mill Rats, 7 innings

Danville Dans 9, Terre Haute Rex 5

Quincy Gems 8, Alton River Dragons 4

Cape Catfish 7, Jackson Rockabillys 6

Tuesday, Aug. 1

O'Fallon Hoots 9, Thrillville Thrillbillies 4

O'Fallon Hoots 7, Thrillville Thrillbillies 2

Lafayette Aviators 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 6

Danville Dans 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6

Clinton LumberKings 12, Normal CornBelters 5 

Cape Catfish 4, Jackson Rockabillys 3 

Quincy Gems 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3 

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Terre Haute Rex 3, Danville Dans 2

Champion City Kings 10, Chillicothe Paints 9

Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Lafayette Aviators 5, 10 innings 

Clinton LumberKings 7, Burlington Bees 3

O'Fallon Hoots 14, Alton River Dragons 11

Thrillville Thrillbillies 13, Jackson Rockabillys 0, 8 innings 

Normal CornBelters 9, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Quincy Gems, Cancelled

Thursday, Aug. 3

Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Danville Dans at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Thrillville Thrillbillies at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4

Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Jackson Rockabillys at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex (2), 5:30 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Jackson Rockabillys at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:18 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

End of Regular Season

Wednesday's box score

At Bob Warn Stadium, Terre Haute, Ind.

Terre Haute Rex 3, Danville Dans 2

Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI

Trenton Pallas dh `5 `0 `0 `0

Lance Gardiner 3b `3 `1 `1 `0

Cole Tremain rf `3 `1 `0 `0

Chase Vinson rf `4 `0 `1 `1

Nate Vargas c `4`0 `2 `1

Trey Higgins cf `4 `0 `1 `0

Nate Chester 3b `2 `0 `1 `0

Jake Stadler 1b `3 `0 `1 `0

Haiden Walters ss `3 `0 `0 `0

Jack Potteiger p `0 `0 `0 `0

Jared Casebier p `0 `0 `0 `0

Tyler Fay p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals ‘31 `2 `7 `2

Terre Haute ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI

Gabe Wright cf `3 `0 `1 `1

Slater Schield ss`4 `1 `3 `0

Carter Murphy 3b `3 `1 `0 `0

Morgan Colopy rf `4 `0 `0 `0

Nazhir Bergen lf`3 `0 `0 `0

Sam Pesa 1b `3 `0 `1 `1

Xavier Croxton dh`2 `0 `1 `0

Alex Marx c`3 `0 `0 `0

Brett Sherrard 2b `2 `1 `0 `0

Nathan Frady p`0 `0 `0 `0

Zach Carr p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals ‘27 `3 `6 `2

Danville `200 `000 `000 `— `2 `7 `1

Terre Haute ‘000 ‘002 ‘10x ‘— ‘3 ‘6 ‘0

E — Vargas. DP — Danville 1, Terre Haute 1. LOB — Danville 9, Terre Haute 5. 2B — Gardiner, Wright, Schield. SF — Walters. SB — Higgins, Schield 2, Murphy, Croxton. CS — Chester. 

Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO

Potteiger ‘5.0 ‘3 ‘0 ‘0 ‘2 ‘5

Casebier (L, 0-1) ‘2.0 ‘3 ‘3 ‘2 ‘2 ‘1

Fay ‘1.0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1

Totals ‘8.0 ‘6 ‘3 ‘2 ‘4 ‘7

Terre Haute ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO

Frady`5.0 `6 `2 `2 `4 `3

Carr (W, 2-0) `4.0 `1 `0 `0 `1 `1

Totals ‘9.0 ‘7 `2 `2 `5 `4

Attendance — 843. Time — 2:07

Umpires — Darrel Morton Jr. and Tony Monteleone, Sr.

 

