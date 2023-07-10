ALTON — Manager Eric Coleman, the winningest manger in Danville Dans collegiate baseball history, did what he always does after a victory on Saturday.
It was his 300th as the skipper of the Dans, but there was no confetti or spraying of champagne bottles. Instead Coleman has his guys line in the outfield for their traditional post-game victory.
“It’s a real honor to pick up my 300th win with the Dans, but my focus remains on these players — getting them better and getting them ready for the collegiate season,’’ said Coleman, who started with the Dans in 2014.
In his nine seasons at the helm, Danville is 301-216 for a .582 winning percentage.
With a first-half title this summer in the Wabash River Conference, the Dans have qualified for the postseason in seven of his nine years.
“We got off to a slow start in the first half, but once we got everyone into town, we made the run that the Dans are known for,’’ Coleman said. “While we are already in the playoffs, that’s not good enough, we want to win both halves like we did last year.’’
Twice in his previous eight season, the Dans have won 40 games, including last year when they were the regular-season champions with a 40-17 record. Coleman was named the Prospect League’s Manager of the Year.
Coleman has built his teams on two principles — speed and pitching.
The Dans have led the league in stolen bases for six of the past eight seasons — setting records in 2015 (136), 2017 (163) and 2018 (164).
On the mound, Coleman-led teams have led the league in strikeouts in four out of eight seasons — setting records in 2016 (492)m 2017 (575) and 2019 (583).
But. when asked, Coleman is the most pleased with 33 players that either been drafted (29) or signed professional baseball contracts.
Currently, there are five former Danville Dans that have appeared in a Major League game this season — Bryan Baker (Orioles), Ben Braymer (Nationals), Ricky Karcher (Reds) Alfonso Rivas (Padres) and Josh Smith (Rangers).
“That’s what is all about during the summer,’’ Coleman said. “We get guys innings and at-bats and we work with them on their fundamentals. At the end of the summer, of course, we want to win the league title but getting every guy on this roster to improve is a bigger deal.’’
Saturday’s win at Alton with a combination of starting pitcher Hunter Hoopes and the Dans offense banging out 14 hits — including six for extra bases.
Hoopes (2-0) went 5.2 innings allowing just 4 runs — only 1 was earned — while walking none and striking out six.
Leading the way on the offensive side were a couple of second-year Dans. Drake Digiorno went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Trey Higgins went 3-for-5 with 2 runs scored. Both Digiorno and Higgins had two doubles in the contest.
The offense was even better on Sunday in Springfield, Ohio.
Danville (20-13 overall) had 19 hits in a 19-1 victory over Champion City. The Dans belted three homers and three doubles in the victory.
Nate Vargas led the way for Danville going 3-for-5 with 2 runs scored and four RBIs, while Blake Binderup was 3-for-4 with 3 runs and three RBIs including his first home run on the season.
Carter Sabol (1-0) was the winning pitcher, allowing 1 run over 5.0 inninigs. The only blemish on his pitching line was a fourth-inning homer by Champion City outfielder Sam Seeker.
The Dans were playing Monday night in Terre Haute.
Their next home game is Tuesday against the Champion City Kings. It’s a Two-Buck Tuesday with $2 admission and $2 beverages.
