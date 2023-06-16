PERU — If anything, the Danville Dans may be happy to get off the road for a while.
The Dans finished a tough week on the road on Friday with a 4-3 loss to the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, keeping Danville winless on the road this season.
The Pistol Shrimp scored the first two runs of the game in the first inning on a RBI groundout by Zach Lane and a RBI double by Justin Rios.
The Dans tied things up in the second inning on a two-RBI double by Lance Gardiner that scored Trenton Pallas and Drake Digiornio.
The Pistol Shrimp broke the tie on a RBI single by Jake Ferguson in the bottom of the second, but the Dans tied it up again in the fourth when Digiorno scored on a double play with the bases loaded.
Illinois Valley would take the lead for good in the seventh on an RBI double by Louis Perona.
JT Waldon had three hits for the Dans, while Pallas and Nave Vargas each had two. Blake Binderup took the loss going three innings with three strikeouts in relief of starter Carter Sabol, who had four strikeouts in five innings.
The Dans are 5-9 and will return to Danville Stadium on Saturday to play the Wabash Valley Rex at 6:30 p.m.
