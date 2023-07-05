BURLINGTON, Iowa — The Danville Dans hit the road on Wednesday in their second game of the second half.
The Burlington Bees took the lead early and were able to stop the Dans in the ninth inning to preserve a 6-4 win.
Down 1-0 after the first, Trey Higgins tied the game in the second with a solo home run for Danville, but Burlington had two runs in the bottom of the second.
The Dans would score an run in the third when Lance Gardiner walked with the bases loaded to score Drake Digiorno, but the Bees would score three runs to go up 6-2.
In the fourth, Justin Vossos had a two-run double to get the Dans back in the game.
Both teams did not score again, but the Dans came close in the ninth. Vossos got on base on a throwing error and advanced to second on a walk to Nate Chester with two outs, but Gardiner struck out to end the game.
Carter Heninger took the loss and dropped to 1-2 for the season. He went 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts. Carter Krawchuck went 3 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and Connor Nation went two innings with four strikeouts.
The Dans are 1-1 for the second half and 17-11 overall and will stay on the road on Thursday against the Lafayette Aviators.
