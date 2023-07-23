DANVILLE — The Danville Dans rolled through the weekend with two home victories on Saturday and Sunday.
After beating the Chillcothe Paints at home on Friday, the Dans started their weekend homestand at Danville Stadium in a big way on Saturday.
Carter Krawchuk pitched a no-hitter with six strikeouts as the Dans beat the Alton River Dragons 10-0 in seven innings.
Jake Stadler got the ball running for the Dans with a two-run double in the second before Trey Higgins drove in two more runs in the third on a home run.
Ih the fourth, an error brought in Nate Chester and Higgins would bring in Trenton Pallas with a single. Pallas scored again in the sixth on a single by Chase Vinson. Robert Castillo drove in JT Waldon with a single and Vinson would score on a wild pitch.
Pallas would end the game in the seventh by advancing to third on a passed ball and scored on an error.
The Dans played the Champion City Kings on Sunday and started off with a bang as Higgins had an RBI single, Chester had a sacrifice fly RBI and Cole Tremain drove in two runs on a single for a 4-0 lead.
The Kings would fight back with a run in each of the second, third and fourth innings, but Pallas had a two-RBI single in the fourth for a 6-3 lead.
Champion City would score a run in the sixth and eighth innings, but could not get the tie.
Decker MacNeil went to 2-1 for the season with a strikeout in one inning. Carter Sabol got the start with three strikeouts in four innings, Mason Robinson had three strikeouts in two innings and Tremain picked up his second save of the season.
The Dans are on the road Monday against the Normal CornBelters, but will return home on Tuesday to face the CornBelters.
