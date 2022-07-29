DANVILLE — The Danville Dans had been on a run where they had won seven games in a row and nine of its last 10.
But the run ended on Thursday with the Clinton LumberKings getting a 8-6 win at Danville Stadium.
"It is just baseball, it was one of those nights where things didn't go our way," Dans manager Eric Coleman said. "I told the guys after this. We are 37-11 and every team in the conference will take that record, so we have to come back and work."
An early omen of the night happened in the second inning, when starter Parker Carlson — who had an 0.00 ERA coming into the game — gave up his first run of the season.
But Danville would tie the game on a sacrifice fly by Paxton Kling and would take the lead on a two-RBI double by Garret Gray. Gray, who just joined the team some weeks back, said he found the right pitch.
"I was looking for a fastball and I got my pitch," Gray said. "(Assistant coach Ron Polk) and I were talking about hitting the ball left center and I was able to hit the ball well."
The Dans added two more runs in the third with Bryce Chance reaching on an an error to bring in a run and Chase Vinson had a RBI single. Keenan Taylor had an sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Clinton would battle back with an RBI single by Jeremy Conforti in the fifth and in the sixth, the LumberKings would take advantage of some major breaks.
The LumberKings scored their first run on a RBI single by Nick Fleckenstein, another run would score on a passed before before Matt Scherrman had a two-RBI single to tie the game. Rayth Petersen broke the tie on a fielders choice and another passed ball brought in the final run of the game.
"Baseball has the ebbs and flows. They had a big inning and we didn't come back. We are going to come back ready to play for tomorrow. We are too good enough a team to just take this loss."
Gray had two RBIs while Chance and Vinson each had two hits and a RBI and Kling and Taylor each getting one RBI.
"He (Gray) plays at Butler and he got a clutch hit for us tonight," Coleman said. "We have had some big innings to win and finally someone did it to us. We know that everyone comes after us. We will come back to play and take care of business at the house."
"My buddy, Kollyn All, was part of the team last year and was a main reason I came here," Gray said. "It is a special team and I hope we can make a run. I love our coaches and it is a good culture."
Gray said that joining a team like the Dans with a great record and a playoff berth has been easy.
"In my first day, Coach Polk told me 'We have 10 losses, don't screw it up' and we had a good laugh," Gray said. "We have a ton of guys who are hungry to win and don't just come out and expect to win."
The Dans are 37-11 overall and after hosting the LumberKings again on Friday, they will hit the road to play the Champion City Kings for a doubleheader on Saturday. The results from Friday's game will be featured on www.commercial-news.com
