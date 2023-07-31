DANVILLE — The Danville Dans have had many milestones in its history and on Monday, they collected another one.
The Dans beat the Terre Haute Rex 9-5 for the 1,000th win in its history at Danville Stadium.
The game started as an back and forth affair as both teams traded runs in the first three innings. DJ Akiyama had an RBI single in the first, Robert Castillo drove in a run on a double play ball in the second and Trey Higgins stole home in the third.
Danville took a 4-3 lead in the fourth when Blake Binderup scored on a n error, but the Rex tied the game up again in the top of the fifth.
But the Dans took the game over in the sixth on a two-RBI double by Akiyama, Cole Tremain would add another two-RBI double and Lance Gardiner had an RBI single for an 9-4 lead.
Terre Haute scored a run in the eighth inning, but the Dans would hold on for the landmark win.
John Balok, Jr. went to 4-0 for the season with two innings in relief for starter Carter Sabol and had two strikeouts. Carter Sabol had five strikeouts in five innings in the start, while Rance Bryant had two strikeouts in the last two innings.
The Dans will stay at Danville Stadium on Tuesday to play the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.