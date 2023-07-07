DANVILLE — The Danville Dans' offense has been one of the reasons there are the first half champions of the Wabash River Division.
But on Friday, that offense was held to only three hits as the Dans lost 5-0 to the Alton River Dragons at Danville Stadium.
Justin Vossos, DJ Akiyama and Trenton Pallas each had a hit for Danville, but could not do much more against starter Kyle Athmer, who had nine strikeouts and gave up one hit in eight innings and reliever Tyson Greene in the ninth.
Tyler Fay took the loss for the Dans with 10 strikeouts and only gave up two hits in 5 2/3 innings. Caleb Pittman had one strikeouts and gave up three hits and four runs in 1 1/3 innings, Will Jacobson gave up one hits in one innings and Cole Tremain had two strikeouts in the ninth inning.
Alton scored their first run on an error in the sixth, Tyler Imbach had an RBI single and a wild pitch brought in another run.
In the seventh, RJ LaRocco had a two-RBI single to wrap up the scoring.
The Dans are 18-13 overall and 2-2 in the second half and will travel to Alton on Saturday.
