DANVILLE — The Danville Dans started the second half of the Prospect League season as great as the team ended the first half.
The Dans defeated the Normal CornBelters easily with a score of 14-0 after seven innings on Tuesday at Danville Stadium.
Manager Eric Coleman claims that the team is not satisfied with their first half success and have bigger plans for this season.
“We’re gonna play hard night in and night out.” states Coleman. “The ultimate goal is to win a championship.”
Danville showed this attitude in many points throughout the game.
The first glimpse of this came in the first inning after Cam Swanger hit a 2-run homerun to help the Dans take a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
Danville also shows playoff readiness with their plate discipline drawing 13 walks.
“Once we get on base we want to do some things and create some havoc.” says Coleman. “Get ‘em on, get ‘em over, get ‘em in.”
The Dans scored many of their 14 runs off of these walks and also off of strong hitting with runners in scoring position.
Keenan Taylor had three RBIs off of a home run during a seven-run Danville 3rd inning.
“Coach gave me the green light on a 3-0 and I did what I could with it,” Taylor said.
BJ Banyon had two hits and three RBIs for Danville, while Paxton Kling had two hits, Swanger had two RBIs, and Bryce Chance, Jack Ellis and Carlos Vasquez each had one RBI.
This game was not just all offense though as Danville starting pitcher Parker Carlson did an excellent job on the mound to go to 3-0 for the season.
“It had been a long while since my last outing.” Carlson states “ My arm felt good, my body felt good and I wanted to get the guys off the field without getting too hot.”
Carlson posted 13 strikeouts and also only gave up one hit with only four baserunners in his shutout victory.
The Dans will go on the road to face the Champion City Kings on Wednesday and will return to Danville Stadium on Thursday to play the Kings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.