DANVILLE — The Danville Dans started its run for 2,000 victories in the way they have done a lot of recent wins on the way to 1,000.
The Dans rallied with two runs in the eighth inning as they beat the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7-6 on Tuesday at Danville Stadium.
The Lucky Horseshoes started the game with a run in the first and two runs in the second off Danville starter Caleb Pittman, but like they have done for a lot of the season, the Dans would fight back.
Nate Chester had a RBI single, while Jake Stadler had a two-RBI double and Blake Binderup had an sacrifice fly.
Chase Vinson would add another run with a single that scored Nate Chester for a 5-3 lead.
But Lucky Horseshoes scored two runs to tie things up at 5-5 in the fourth inning.
The game would stay tied until the eighth, where a wild pitch would score a run for Springfield. But the Dans tied the game when Binderup had his second sacrifice fly of the day and Lance Gardiner scored on wild pitch for the winning run.
Cole Tremain started the day as designated hitter, but would add pitcher to the mix with nine strikeouts in three innings for his first win of the season. Pittman had three strikeouts in three innings and Mason Robinson had four strikeouts in three innings.
Stadler had two hits and two RBIs, while Vinson had two hits and a RBI, Binderup had two RBIs and Chester added an RBI.
More on the game will be in Thursday's edition of the Commercial-News. The Dans will play the Terre Haute Rex on Wednesday.
