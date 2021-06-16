SPRINGFIELD — The Danville Dans started a doubleheader with the Springfield Sliders on Wednesday and ended up with a 10-8 win and settled with a split after a 6-4 loss in the second game.
The Dans took a 8-3 lead in the first game before the Sliders scored five runs in the sixth to tie things up a 8-8.
Danville would take the lead in the eighth as Tony Castonguay got a hit that scored Cooper McMurray and Angelo Peraza before getting thrown out at third base.
Jake Leger got the win for the Dans, going 2 and 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.
Dustin Allen had two hits with a home run and four RBIs, while Danny Becerra had two hits and two RBIs, Josh Emanuels had two hits and a RBI and Kobe Andrade had one RBI.
In the second game, the Dans had the lead again by scoring two runs in the first inning, but Springfield scored a run in the third and scored five runs to put the game away for a 6-4 win.
Damian Stone had a two-run home run for Danville, while Jacob Reed took the loss on the mound.
The Dans are 9-7 and will return to Danville Stadium Friday for another doubleheader, this time with the Terre Haute Rex.
