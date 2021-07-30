DANVILLE — Doubleheaders have been the norm rather than the exception lately for the Danville Dans, and on Friday evening, the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp paid a visit to historic Danville Stadium for yet another twin bill.
Illinois Valley, who was the home team in the first game on account of an earlier rainout at the Pistol Shrimp’s home field in Peru, trotted out Connor Sullivan to the mound, while the Dans sent Garrett Rennie to the hill.
The Dans took an early lead 1-0 in the top of the second inning on a single by Kollyn All, who was a perfect 3-for-3 in the first game. All would also double in the fourth and sixth innings, both times scoring on singles by Oakwood product Chase Vinson, who continues to swing a hot bat for the Dans since joining the team recently. Vinson was 2-for-3 in the first game and has made the most of his time on the roster.
Rennie pitched three innings of hitless ball and was pulled in favor of Jackson Torsey, who threw two more innings of no-hit baseball for the Dans, who led Illinois Valley 3-0 heading into the home half of the sixth inning.
Cole Heath was summoned into the game to keep the Pistol Shrimp at bay, but he did everything but that, surrendering four runs in the bottom of the sixth, the big blow coming from Danny Wuestenfeld, who hit a mammoth three-run home run to give Illinois Valley a 4-3 lead after six innings.
Ryan Palmblad, who pitched three and a third innings of relief, picked up the win for the Pistol Shrimp, while Heath took the loss for the Dans.
In the second game, Ryan Eiermann took the mound for Illinois Valley and has been their ace this summer and was involved in a pitcher’s duel with Dans’ starter Jackson Nichols. Both pitchers went toe to toe for the first four innings until Damen Castillo broke the scoreless tie for the Pistol Shrimp in the top of the fifth inning.
The lead stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth when Danville tied the game on a single by Damian Stone, scoring Keenan Taylor from second. The next batter, Jonathan Thomas, homered to left field, giving the Dans a 3-1 lead.
“I knew a fastball was coming because he (Eiermann) had been jamming us with the fastball all night long, and as soon as the ball left the bat, I knew it was gone. I almost hit the spider sign in left field, too,” a jubilant Thomas said after the game on his home run and his confidence that the ball would leave the yard.
As if things appeared to be going along swimmingly, a disputed call at the end of the bottom of the sixth inning was reversed, causing Illinois Valley manager John Jakiemiec to fire out of the dugout and lodge a protest with the score 3-1 Danville and two outs in the bottom of the sixth.
Brandon Willoughby came on in relief in the top of the seventh inning and after a couple of walks, finally was able to get the third and final out of the game and preserve the win for Nichols, who pitched well enough to earn the victory.
“He (Nichols) went toe to toe with their pitcher (Eiermann), who is one of the best pitchers in the league, and we were fortunate enough to get the win in game two,” Danville manager Eric Coleman said following the game on his starting pitcher’s superb outing.
It was announced during the second game that Coleman will return to manage the Dans in 2022, which will make his eighth season at the helm.
The Dans take to the road on Saturday when they travel to Lafayette, Indiana to battle the Lafayette Aviators at Loeb Field for their final regular season road contest. The Dans will then welcome the Aviators for a doubleheader on Sunday and then finish off the regular season at home against the Terre Haute Rex.
“We’re just taking things one game at a time, trying to make the postseason, and close wins like this one will help that quest,” Coleman added on the split over the Pistol Shrimp.
