O'FALLON, Mo. — After getting one-hit in the first game of the evening, the Danville Dans fought back in the second game against the O'Fallon Hoots, winning the nightcap 8-6.
The Dans started the second game with Carlos Vasquez reaching first on an error that scored two runs in the first inning. Matt Corder would drive in Trey Higgins in the second with an sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead.
O'Fallon scored two runs in the third, but Danville added three runs on a double by Bryce Chance with the bases loaded. The Hoots got within 6-5 after the sixth, but the Dans put the game away in the seventh with Chase Vinson driving in Corder with a single and Vinson would later score by stealing home.
Brett Wozniak pitched five innings for the win and had 10 strikeouts while Josh Leerssen got the save with two strikeouts in the seventh.
In the first game, newcomer Kodey Shojinaga got the only hit for the Dans. Danville High and Danville Area Community College grad Andy Bunton had two hits and scored a run for the Hoots.
The Dans will stay on the road to face the Alton River Dragons on Saturday.
