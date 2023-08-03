SPRINGFIELD — In the second meeting of the week against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, the Danville Dans improved in a big way.
The Dans had 21 hits as they beat the Lucky Horseshoes 21-8 at Robin Roberts Stadium.
Danville started the scoring with an RBI single by Trey Higgins and added another run in the second on a sacrifice pop-up by Lance Gardiner.
Springfield would fight back with a run in the second inning and two runs in the third to take the 3-2 lead. Danville would get the lead back when Nate Chester cleared the plate with a three-RBI double to get a 5-2 lead.
The Lucky Horseshoes fought back again with a two-run home run and a RBI double for a 6-5 lead in the fourth, but Chase Vinson tied the game up in the fifth with an RBI single for the Dans. Danville took the lead for good in the sixth with a RBI single by Joe Siciliano and a sacrifice fly by Gardiner.
Springfield hit a home run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to 8-7, but that was the closest the Lucky Horseshoes would get. Chester had an RBI double and Haiden Walters and JT Crabb each had an RBI single in the seventh.
After a Lucky Horseshoes' run in the seventh, the Dans piled on the runs. Gardiner had a solo home run, Chester had an RBI single and Higgins scored on an error in the eighth. In the ninth, Gardiner had an RBI single, Vinson had a two-RBI double, Higgins had a RBI double, Chester had a RBI single and Siciliano had an sacrifice fly.
Chester ended up with four hits and six RBIs, while Gardiner had three hits and four RBIs, Vinson had two hits and three RBIs, Higgins had four hits and two RBIs, Siciliano had two RBIs, Walters and Crabbe each had two hits and a RBI and Trenton Pallas had two hits.
Rance Bryant got the win, going three innings in relief of starter John Balok, Jr. and had four strikeouts. Balok had two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings, while Blake Binderup had three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.
Danville beat Springfield 12-7 on Tuesday and both teams will meet one last time this season. The Dans will host the Lucky Horseshoes on Sunday in the Wabash River Division Championship game at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.