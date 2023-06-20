PERU — After sweeping a doubleheader on Sunday at Danville Stadium, the Danville Dans hit the road on Monday to get a third straight win over the Illinois Pistol Shrimp.
With the Dans down 4-2 after six innings, Danville would rally with five runs in the seventh and eight in the eighth to get a 15-4 win at Schweikert Stadium.
Illinois Valley started the scoring with a two-RBI triple by Ryan Bakes in the second inning, but Trey Higgins had an RBI doublke in the fourth and Justin Vossos scored on an error in the fifth to tie things up.
Max Handron had a two-RBI single to break the tie for the Pistol Shrimp in the sixth before the Dans' offense really got going in the seventh.
Nate Chester got the scoring started in the seventh with a two-RBI double, Sammy Leis had a sacrifice fly, Chester scored on a passed ball, and Cole Tremain stole home to give the Dans a 7-4 lead.
In the eighth, Higgins drove in two RBIs, Chester and Tremain each had RBI singles, Chester scored on a fielder's choice by Leis, Chase Vinson had a two-RBI single and Drake Digiornio had an RBI single.
The scoring helped Enas Hayden get his first win of the year. He had eight strikeouts in three innings. Starter Jake Potteiger had two strikeouts in four innings and Hunter Hoopes had two strikeouts in one inning.
The Dans also had seven stolen bases with Vossos getting three of them and was joined by Digiornio, Chester, Tremain and Brandon Bishop.
The Dans will return home on Tuesday to play the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
