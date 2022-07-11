LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Danville Dans continued to be undefeated in the second half of the Prospect League season on Monday with a 17-4 win over the Lafayette Aviators at Loeb Stadium.
The Dans started on fire with five runs in the first inning. Bryce Chance drove in the first run of the game on a bases-loaded walk, Keenan Taylor scored on a wild pitch, Chase Vinson scored on a groundout by Carlos Vasquez and Paxton Kling ended it with a two-run home run.
In the second, Taylor had a RBI single and Drake Digiorno scored on a error while Jason All scored in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Digiorno.
Lafayette got on the board in the fourth, but was already down 8-1. Danville got the run back on a solo home run by Trey Higgins in the fifth and added another run in the sixth on a RBI single by Kling.
After the Aviators scored on an error in the sixth, Digiorno had an RBI single in the seventh. But Lafayette scored two runs to get to 11-4.
In the eighth, the Dans put the game away. BJ Banyon had an bases-loaded RBI, Digiorno had an bases-loaded walk, Taylor had an RBI single, Vinson had an RBI groundout and Vasquez had two RBIs.
Nathaniel Brouse pitched three innings and gave up two hits to get his first win of the season, while Troon Eakin pitched the fourth, Jared Casebier pitched two innings and Sam Whiting pitched the seventh and eighth innings with three strikeouts to end the game.
The Dans return home on Tuesday to play the Aviators again at Danville Stadium.
