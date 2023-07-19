DANVILLE — In a short season like the Prospect League has, any rest is welcomed.
After two days of rest, the Danville Dans were ready to go against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Tuesday at Danville Stadium.
With a fresh start, the Dans were able to survive an early deficit to get a 7-2 win over the Lucky Horseshoes, who had won four in a row and had only lost two games this month.
"It was a good win and a good bounce-back against a good team," Dans manager Eric Coleman said. "We took some time off and had some good energy and got the win."
The good energy started early as starter Carter Heninger held the Lucky Horseshoes for the first two innings, but in the third, Springfield scored two runs on an error.
But even with that hiccup, Heninger knew a comeback was in the cards.
"I never had a doubt with this team because we have had many comebacks, even in the ninth inning," Heninger said. "So I knew the offense would come through."
And the offense would in the fifth inning as Robert Castillo started with a walk and after he stole second, Nate Chester had a hit. Justin Vossos came up and he would get a two-run double to tie things up.
The next batter was Trenton Pallas and he would get a triple for the game-winning RBI.
"The first two at bats were slow coming off two off days," Pallas said. "In that third at bat, I was looking for a fastball away and I hit it hard and it gave us the lead and we went on from there."
Danville would add runs in the sixth on a RBI double by Blake Binderup and a sacrifice fly by Chester and in the eighth on a RBI single by Nate Vargas and a RBI groundout by Chester.
"We were able to put up some good numbers, had some key hits and were able to get the running game going," Coleman said. "We were able to do a lot to get this win."
Vargas, Chester and Drake Digiorno were able to get stolen bases.
Heninger went 6 innings and had 10 strikeouts to get the win and went to 2-3 for the season.
"I went out and felt good throwing strikes," Heninger said. "I had the team behind me and had three double plays that helped me and got me out of some jams. So it was a good team win today. I am proud of the guys for sticking through it and to get the win against a team we have had troubles with was great."
Connor Nation pitched one inning with three strikeouts before Cole Tremain came in the eighth inning and got six strikeouts to get his first save of the season.
"(Heninger) set the tone for us and we got the offense going later on. He had a quality start and it was good win," Coleman said. "Connor didn't have his best stuff, but he had a good game and Cole came on and did a great job and was able to get the save for us."
The team had played a long stretch which included a loss to Springfield on Friday and a doubleheader sweep loss to the Lafayette Aviators on Saturday. Taking Sunday and Monday off was just what the team needed.
"It was good for us," Coleman said. "We played 12 games in 13 days and I thought we had some good days to recharge the batteries and the guys came out ready to go."
"It was nice. I got some things back in order with my lifting schedule and worked on my shoulder and let it breathe a bit," Heninger said. "I pitched on Saturday, so it was great to get some recovery time."
It was awesome. Our team needed it because we were tired the last couple of games. We hope it gets us together and keep us winning," Pallas said. "We are recharged because being able to rest and relax from baseball has given us some energy that can get us through the season."
The Dans are 23-18 overall and 7-7 in the second half of the season and will return to the road on Wednesday when they play the Terre Haute Rex.
"It is a rivalry game and we have to jump on the bus again," Coleman said. "It is a business trip for us and we have to be able to compete. It should be a dog fight, but we should come up with the win."
