DANVILLE — While there is always turnover with all of the teams in the Prospect League, the Danville Dans return some remnants from last season.
Trey Higgins, Carlos Vasquez and Drake DiGiornio are scheduled to return from a team that won both halves of the season.
"This is the most we had come back," Dans coach Eric Coleman said. "We have Trey Higgins coming back and an All-Star in Carlos Vazquez and you have Drake Digiornio, who may come back but he has a temporary contract with the Cape (Cod League). I hope I don't see him, but If I do, we will welcome him back with open arms. The guys are excited to come back and they have a little chip on their shoulder and they want to win a ring for Danville."
Vasquez had a .345 average with 23 RBIs last season, while DiGiornio hit .338 with 30 RBIs and Higgins had 10 home runs and 31 RBIs.
Also returning to the coaching staff is Mississippi State legend Ron Polk.
"We have the Godfather coming back and he's SEC baseball and that's exciting and that is why we embrace the bullseye and hope the fans come out ans uppport us.
Even with the Dans losing in the Prospect League Playoffs, Coleman was plesed by the season and the success of players from last season's team also playing in the Cape Cod League.
"When you win both halves and have the most all-starts and myself as Manager of the Year, you hope for our kids to get drafted and some players going to the Cape, and you say that they are getting better and that is the gratification you get."
For this year's team, Coleman brings in players from the SEC and two players from Folsom Lake Community College, where DiGiornio went to.
"We had a good workout (on Monday) and we had 14 guys there with 7-8 more coming in," Coleman said. "I am looking at Justin Vossos from Texas A&M an his teammate Blake Binderup is a two-way guy that people think will go up one day. Tyler Fay comes from Alabama, who has always been good to us and his teammate Sammy Leis, who is a catcher that can throw and swing a little bit.
"Adam Epling from Tulane played for former Dan Justin Bridgeman, You have JT Waldon, who just committed to USC and his teammate Nick Vargas, who hit .380 at Folsom Lake. So we have some guys and they are ready to go. They are happy to be here and we are excited to get things going again and have a fun summer."
The Dans will lay in a different Prospect League with new teams in the Jackson Rockabillies and Thrillville Thrillbillies.
"West Virginia is not here this year as we don't have to travel to Johnstown. We go to Clinton, Burlington and Southern Illinois and we have just one overnighter."
Coleman also said there are some things the league got, like the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor, that can only improve things.
"The league is on the rise and they got Rapsodo, which sees things from the analytical side so us coaches can see the velocity of the pitches," Coleman said. "We have a new commissioner and the league is getting better and we want to continue to have good players to come here. We are competitors and of course, we want to win."
The season starts on Wednesday at Danville Stadium against an old foe in the Terre Haute Rex.
"I don't know much about them with a new coaching staff, but their GM (Bruce Rosselli) has always been great and is one of the better GMs and does things the right way," Coleman said. "We are going to play our game and I hope the guys are locked in for three hours. I like our club and we still have some players play NCAA regionals and they will come here in June. Terre Haute is a battle and we will play with them and we will try to put a good product on the field and we hope the fans support us."
The game starts at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.