DANVILLE — The Danville Dans were down 7-0 in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Normal CornBelters.
But the Dans have seen this before.
Danville would battle back and would use a six-run inning in the eighth with a three-run homer by Chase Vinson to get a 12-11 win over Normal to add to a season where there have been major comebacks for the Dans.
Tuesday’s game was in front of 4,262 fans at Danville Stadium and the Dans wanted revenge after losing 12-2 on Monday to the CornBelters at the Corn Crib.
“We like to make it interesting and keep our fans involved. We had a big crowd and we were able to get the win,” Dans manager Eric Coleman said. “They got us in their place, so we had to have the right mindset to protect the house. We struggled in getting in the zone tonight, but they struggled as well and we were able to outhit them and got the big inning with a six-spot in the eighth.”
“We always play to compete and we were unprepared that day,” DJ Akiyama said. “Today we came out focused and we had a chip on our shoulder.”
The CornBelters built their early lead thanks to Danville pitching. Normal only had one hit in the first four innings, but had seven runs because of walks and errors.
Even with all of that going on, Oakwood native Vinson said there was no panic in the Dans’ dugout.
“I was telling the guys that we are going to win this game,” Vinson said. “We have some dogs on this team and we never let up.”
Normal’s pitching also started to falter in the fifth. The Dans loaded the bases before DJ Akiyama drove in the first two runs of the game for Danville with a double. Justin Vossos would single later in the inning to drive in two more runs to cut the lead to 7-4.
The CornBelters had a sacrifice fly to up their lead to 8-4 in the top of the sixth before Akiyama had a two-RBI single in the bottom of the inning.
“DJ came through with a couple of hits but they walked around 10 guys,” Coleman said. “We played the game and it was a dog fight and we were fortunate to come out on top.”
“Everyone contributed like Nate Chester had three walks and we had runners in scoring position, so it is all on them,” Akiyama said. “I want to give credit to those guys because I wouldn’t be anywhere without them.”
Normal scored two runs in the eighth for an 10-6 lead before the Dans put together their biggest inning.
Jake Stadler had an RBI double, Blake Binderup scored on a balk and Trenton Pallas had an sacrifice fly RBI before Vinson’s heroics.
“I knew there was a base up with an lefty up,” Vinson said. “He threw a breaking ball before and I knew there would be another one coming up later at the at-bat. I was just able to hit it out.”
For Vinson, who rejoined the team for his third season early on, said he has made the best decision in coming back.
“I am happy to make the decision to come back and play with coach Coleman and this team,” Vinson said. “We are still waiting to see what happens next, but I am happy to keep playing.”
“He’s done a great job and he works hard,” Coleman said. “I am happy that he jumped on that to get the big hit.”
Normal had and RBI single in the ninth, but Binderup was able to end the game for his third save of the season.
John Balok Jr. got the win to go 3-0 for the season. He went 3 2/3 innings and had two strikeouts. Both pitching staffs combined for 27 walks.
“We didn’t do a good job competing in the zone, but it is baseball and it will happen,” Coleman said. “It’s just baseball, but John Balok came in and he pitched well and gave us a chance. It was won of those nights where we fall behind and we were able to come back.”
Akiyama had four RBIs while Vinson had three, Stadler had two hits and a RBI and Nate Chester had two hits.
In a season of comebacks, Akiyama ranked this near the top of the class.
“This is top 5 for certain,” Akiyama said. “No. 1 was the winning home run against the Terre Haute Rex, but this is top five. I would put it fourth because of how big a difference it was before we came back, so it was a good one.”
The Dans played the Cape Catfish on Wednesday and the results of the game are on www.commercial-news.com. Danville hits the road on Thursday to play the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes and will play the Chillicothe Paints on Friday.
