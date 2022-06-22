SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Danville Dans found themselves down 2-0 in the first inning and 3-2 after the fifth, but scored three runs in the sixth and would go on to beat the Champion City Kings on Thursday.
The Kings hit a two-run home run in the first, but RBI singles by Jonathon Thomas and Drake Digiorno tied the game in fifth.
Champion City took the lead again in the bottom of the fifth, but the Dans broke away as Chase Vinson scored on a wild pitch, Cam Swanger scored on a passed ball and Will Portera drove in Bryce Chance on a sacrifice fly. Vinson added the last run of the game on a wild pitch in the eighth.
Parker Carlson got the win, going 3 and 2/3 innings in relief of starter Braylon Myers with six strikeouts, while Kevin Fee pitched the final inning for his fifth save of the season.
The Dans will take Thursday off before hosting the Normal CornBelters on Friday at Danville Stadium.
