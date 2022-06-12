ALTON — For the second time this past week, the Danville Dans had a tough back-and-forth with the Alton River Dragons on Saturday.
And just like in Tuesday's 11-inning win, the Dans rallied late to beat the River Dragons 10-9.
Down 1-0 going into the third, the Dans scored four runs on a two-run double by Bryce Chance and a two-run homer by Chase Vinson.
Chance had a RBI single in the fourth for a 5-3 lead, but the River Dragons had three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth for an 8-5 lead.
The Dans scored on an sacrifice fly in the seventh and Corder had a two-run double in the eight to tie things up and Kodey Shojinaga had an RBI single in the ninth and Carlos Vasquez had an RBI double.
The River Dragons scored a run in the ninth, but Kevin Fee shut the door for the win.
Danville is 7-4 and will face the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on Sunday.
