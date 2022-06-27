PERU — Down 1-0, the Danville Dans scored four runs in the sixth en route to beat the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5-1.
The Dans gave up the first run of the game on an error in the fifth, but was able to get back in the sixth. Cam Swanger brought in Jonathon Thomas with a sacrifice fly to tie the game 1-1, Drake DiGiornio scored on a bases-loaded walk by Trey Higgins, Chase Vinson scored on a wild pitch and Carlos Vasquez brought in Jack Ellis on a ground-out.
The Dans ended the scoring on a single by Swanger.
Bryce Martens got the win for Danville, pitching the fifth inning in relief of starter Parker Carlson. Colby Downard had seven strikeouts in three innings, while Kevin Fee struck out the side in the ninth.
The Dans are 17-8 and took over first place in the Wabash River Division and will play at Danville Stadium on Tuesday against the Terre Haute Rex.
