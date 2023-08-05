SPRINGFIELD — Now that the Danville Dans know who they are facing on Sunday, they have had a lot of practice playing them this week.
After a 12-7 win on Tuesday at Danville Stadium, the Dans beat the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 20-8 on Thursday at Robin Roberts Stadium.
Danville started the scoring with an RBI single by Trey Higgins and added another run in the second on a sacrifice pop-up by Lance Gardiner.
Springfield would fight back with a run in the second inning and two runs in the third to take the 3-2 lead. Danville would get the lead back when Nate Chester cleared the plate with a three-RBI double to get a 5-2 lead.
The Lucky Horseshoes fought back again with a two-run home run and a RBI double for a 6-5 lead in the fourth, but Chase Vinson tied the game up in the fifth with an RBI single for the Dans. Danville took the lead for good in the sixth with a RBI single by Joe Siciliano and a sacrifice fly by Gardiner.
Springfield hit a home run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to 8-7, but that was the closest the Lucky Horseshoes would get. Chester had an RBI double and Haiden Walters and JT Crabb each had an RBI single in the seventh.
After a Lucky Horseshoes’ run in the seventh, the Dans piled on the runs. Gardiner had a solo home run, Chester had an RBI single and Higgins scored on an error in the eighth. In the ninth, Gardiner had an RBI single, Vinson had a two-RBI double, Higgins had a RBI double, Chester had a RBI single and Siciliano had an sacrifice fly.
Chester ended up with four hits and six RBIs, while Gardiner had three hits and four RBIs, Vinson had two hits and three RBIs, Higgins had four hits and two RBIs, Siciliano had two RBIs, Walters and Crabbe each had two hits and a RBI and Trenton Pallas had two hits.
Rance Bryant got the win, going three innings in relief of starter John Balok, Jr. and had four strikeouts. Balok had two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings, while Blake Binderup had three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.
The Dans rebounded from a 3-2 loss to the Terre Haute Rex on Wednesday at Bob Warn Field.
The Dans started the game on a roll with an RBI single by Chase Vinson and a RBI single by Nate Vargas for a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Starter Jake Potteiger had five strikeouts and gave up three hits in his five innings of work before Jared Casebier came on in the sixth inning.
The Rex’s bats started to get going with Casebier on the mound and came through with two runs in the sixth on a steal by Slater Schield that turned into a run on an error and a RBI single by Sam Pesa.
In the seventh inning, Terre Haute took the lead for good on a RBI double by Gabe Wright and would hold on to it as Zach Carr got the win, giving up only one hit in four innings.
After Tuesday’s game, Dans players knew that they may face the Lucky Horseshoes on Sunday’s Wabash River Division Championship.
“We will be ready to go and protect our house,” Dans manager Eric Coleman said on Tuesday. “We want to play good, clean baseball, keep our players healthy and get ready for Sunday.”
“I think there is a good chance we see these guys again and we are confident playing them and I think we can win as long as we play our brand of baseball,” Cole Tremain said.
“I think we will face Springfield again and these games are to build momentum because we are on a roll and we want to keep it going,” Jake Stadler said.
The Dans and Lucky Horseshoes will meet up on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Danville Stadium. If the Dans win, they will move on to play the Ohio River Valley Division winner on Tuesday. If the Chillicothe Paints win, the Dans hit the road, but if the Champion City Kings win, the game will be at Danville Stadium.
Danville played the Rex for the last time this season on Friday before today’s final regular season game against the Normal CornBelters. The first pitch for that game will be at 6:30 p.m.
