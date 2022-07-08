DANVILLE — The Danville Dans' pitching staff once again made the difference in the start of the second half of the Prospect League season.
With seven innings by Braylon Myers and some timely offensive moments, the Dans were able to beat the Champion City Kings 4-1 on Thursday at Danville Stadium.
"We have been pitching very well. The guys have been getting in and throwing strikes and it is fun right now," Dans manager Eric Coleman said. "The guys are buying in and it is a great feeling. Our guys are playing great and we are not satisfied. We want to win both halves of the season and not just one half."
Myers went to 2-0 overall for the season after a tough first inning, where he gave up two hits to start the game as the Kings took a 1-0 lead. After Champion City scored, Myers zoned in and would get eight strikeouts.
"The goal is to protect the house and we did that," Myers said. I was trying to get the fastball ahead in the first inning and in the second inning, I went with my offspeed pitches and used my change-ups.
"He settled in and did a great job. He put in a lot of zeros and that is the key," Coleman said. "We want to keep the train rolling with out next man up philosophy and we hope to get a great game from Khal (Stephen) and go from there."
Coming off Tuesday's one-hit performance from Parker Carlson in a 14-0 win over the Normal CornBelters, Myers' performance continued the recent strong pitching performances. He finished his seventh inning with a strikeout of Trey Carter with the bases loaded.
"I was trying to get ahead and when I got to 0-2 and I knew I got him," Myers said. "The pitching staff has done great. We come in and do the work and we do what we have to do and it has worked out."
Sam Whiting pitched the eighth inning with two strikeouts and Landon Tompkins pitched the ninth inning, striking out the first batter before heavy rain came down and the game was called off.
"The pitchers are doing tremendously well right now," Dans first baseman Chase Vinson said. "They are finding our groove. I think as a team, we are where we want to be and it should be a fun summer."
On offense, Vinson drove in the first run of the game in the bottom of the first when he reached on an error and then runner Drake Digiorino scored on another Kings' error.
"We put the ball in play and good things happen. That is our motto," Vinson said. "We try to cut down on strikeouts and put the ball in play and see what happens from there."
Vinson drove in another run in the fifth to break the 1-1 tie, while Jonathon Thomas had an RBI in the sixth and BJ Banyon hit an RBI triple in the seventh.
"It's always great when the offense can score," Myers said. "It takes the pressure off you and you pitch more comfortably when you have the lead. We had a great offense and they have been hot and they came through."
"They (Champion City) did a good job and we have to embrace the bullseye in that every is playing their best against us," Coleman said. "We made the adjustment and that is why you play the game for nine innings. Our guys did well and we were able to get the W."
With the first game of the series with the Kings postponed by rain on Wednesday and with Thursday's game stopped in the ninth, the Dans head to Springfield, Ohio on Friday to face Champion City again with rain in the forecast.
"It is one of those things with Mother Nature," Coleman said. "It is what it is and we have to be ready to play them again."
"We always treat our trips like business trips, so we are going to go out there and no matter what, we are going out and planning on playing," Vinson said.
