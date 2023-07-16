DANVILLE — The Danville Dans ended a tough week on Saturday with a doubleheader loss against the Lafayette Aviators.
In the first game, the Aviators took a 7-1 lead in the third, but the Dans scored five runs in the third to get to 7-6. In the end, Lafayette had runs in the sixth and seventh innings to get the 9-7 win.
DJ Akiyama had three hits with a grand slam in the third inning for Danville, while Cole Tremain had two hits and a RBI, Trey Higgins and Justin Vossos each had one RBI and Lance Gardiner added two hits. Carter Sabol took the loss with four strikeouts in three innings.
In the second game, the Aviators took a 2-1 lead but the Dans tied the game up with an RBI single by JT Waldon. But Lafayette took the lead and the game with a run in the eighth for an 3-2 win.
Waldon had two hits and a RBI, while Blake Binderup had an RBI. Binderup took the loss with three strikeouts in two innings as Enas Hayden had nine strikeouts in five innings and Carter Heninger had two strikeouts in an inning.
On Friday, the Dans hit the road and lost 16-7 to the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes.
Lance Gardiner had a grand slam for the Dans in the fourth to give them an 4-3 lead, while Cole Tremain had four hits and a solo home run and Nate Chester had an RBI.
Connor Nation took the loss, with one strikeout in 2 2/3 innings, while starter Carter Krawchuk had four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings and John Balok Jr. followed Nation with four strikeouts in two innings.
Danville got a win on Thursday in Peru with a 7-1 win over the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp. Trey Higgins had three hits with a home run and three RBIs for the Dans, while Justin Vossos had three hits, Trenton Pallas had two hits and a RBI an Chase Vinson and Robert Castillo each had an RBI.
Tyler Fay had six strikeouts in six innings for the win while Caleb Pittman, Hayden and Binderup each pitched an inning in relief and each had two strikeouts.
Danville started the road trip on Wednesday with an 12-2 loss to the Aviators.
Binderup had two solo home runs for the Dans, while Vinson and Gardiner each had two hits. Jack Potteiger took the loss with four strikeouts in three innings, while Jake Inman had two strikeouts in four innings and Mason Robinson gave up two hits and two runs in the seventh.
The Dans were off Sunday and Monday and will return to action on Tuesday when they will host the Lucky Horseshoes at Danville Stadium at 6:30 p.m.
