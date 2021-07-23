TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Danville Dans built a lead, lost it and then regained it for a 13-9 win over the Terre Haute Rex on Thursday.
After Terre Haute scored a run in the first inning, the Dans put up four runs in the second on a RBI single by Tony Castonguay, a sacrifice fly by Sam Bianco, an error that brought in Castonguay and a wild pitch that brought in Johnathan Thomas.
Another wild pitch would bring in Javon Fields in the third, while Kollyn All scored on a putout by Thomas and Castonguay scored on an error by the catcher. Another error, this time in left field, brought in Angelo Peraza in the fourth as the Dans had an 8-1 lead.
But the Rex would come back with a run in the sixth, five runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to take a 9-8 lead.
The Dans did not panic, starting the ninth with a solo home run by Keenan Taylor to tie the game. Ben Higgins would follow that up with a double, Fields got a single and later Castonguay would drive them in with a double. The next batter was Thomas and he would end the scoring with a two-run home run.
Jackson Nichols got the win as he held the Rex scoreless in the ninth.
Castonguay and Thomas each ended up with two hits and three RBIs, Higgins had three hits and a RBI and Taylor had an RBI.
The Dans return home Friday to take on the Rex once again at 6:30 p.m. to start a celebratory weekend. On Saturday, there will be a celebration of the 75th anniversary of Danville Stadium.
