PERU — The Danville Dans took the lead early and was able to hang on to a 4-3 win over the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on Thursday.
The Dans got going in the first inning, when Angelo Peraza scored on a single by Cooper McMurray. McMurray, who advanced to third on an error, scored on a sacrifice fly by Keenan Taylor to make it 2-0.
After the Pistol Shrimp scored a run in the second, the Dans scored two more in the third on a RBI double by McMurray and a RBI single by Taylor.
Jaxen Forrester pitched seven innings with nine strikeouts to go to 3-0 for the season. Garrett Rennie pitched the eighth and Jake Leger struck out the side in the ninth for his sixth save of the season. The Dans' pitching staff allowed no walks for the game.
The Dans return home on Friday to play the Pistol Shrimp in a doubleheader that will start at 6 p.m.
