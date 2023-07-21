CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Danville Dans scored three runs in the top of the first and held on to beat the Chillicothe Paints 3-2 on Friday.
Drake Digiornio drove in DJ Akiyama to bring in the first run, while Trey Higgins brought in the other two with a double that drive in Digiornio and Chase Vinson.
Tyler Fay got the win with 10 strikeouts in six innings to go to 4-2 for the season. He gave up two hits and a run on RBI double by Mason Eckelman.
Connor Nation had one strikeout in one inning and Blake Binderup went two innings and had three strikeouts for his second save of the season. Binderup gave up a RBI single by Cole Kwiatkowski in the eighth inning.
Akiyama was the only player with two hits for Danville, who will play at Danville Stadium on Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. game against the Alton River Dragons and a game against the Champion City Kings on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
