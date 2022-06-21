BECKLEY, W.V. — After losing an early lead, the Danville Dans rallied to beat the West Virginia Miners 12-6 on Tuesday.
The Dans took the lead in the second inning with RBI singles by BJ Banyon and Will Portera, but the Miners scored four runs in the bottom of the third.
In the fourth, the Dans took the lead for good with an RBI double by Jonathon Thomas, a three-run homer from Drake Digiorno and a RBI single from Cam Swanger.
West Virginia scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Danville put two runs on the board in the sixth with an sacrifice fly by Jack Ellis and a home run by Swanger and three in the seventh on a passed ball, an RBI single by Chase Vinson and a RBI fielders choice by Swanger.
Khal Stephen got the win, going five innings with six strikeouts, and had great help from relievers Troon Eakin and John Gassler, who combined to give up one hit and struck out five in the last four innings.
The Dans will play the Champion City Kings on Wednesday and will return to Danville Stadium on Friday against the Normal CornBelters.
