SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — For the second straight night, the Danville Dans were down early against the Champion City Kings and like on Thursday, the Dans were able to battle back and would beat the Kings 8-4.
The Kings scored the first run in the first, but the Dans tied the game on a RBI single by Drake Digiorno in the third. Champion City took the lead again later in the third, but Digiorno drove in another run in the fifth to tie things up at 2-2.
The Dans took the lead for good when Chase Vinson hit a solo home run in the sixth and Will Portera drove in a run on a fielder's choice. Danville loaded the bases in the seventh with Vinson driving in a run with a walk and Jack Ellis drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
In the ninth, Vinson drove in a run with an RBI single and Ellis got his second sacrifice fly RBI.
Jackson Conn had five strikeouts in five innings to go to 2-0 for the season, while Jared Casebier had two strikeouts in two innings and Kevin Fee had three strikeouts in the last two innings.
The Dans will return home on Saturday against the Lafayette Aviators. The game will start at 6:30 p.m.
