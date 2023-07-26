DANVILLE — After a wild 12-11 win over the Normal CornBelters on Tuesday, the Danville Dans found some normalcy on Wednesday.
The Dans were able to get the lead early and hang on to a 6-4 win over the Cape Catfish at Danville Stadium.
Trenton Pallas drove in the first run of the game for the Dans with a RBI groundout in the first. The game's next run was in the fifth on an sacrifice fly RBI by Lance Gardiner.
Cape would score two runs on an RBI double by Tucker Stockman and a RBI single by Curry Sutherland to tie the game up at 2-2 in the top of the sixth.
But Danville matched it and more in the bottom of the inning as Pallas scored on a wild pitch, Nate Vargas had an RBI double and Blake Binderup had an sacrifice fly RBI.
Cape scored two more runs in the seventh on a single by Justin Carinci and a double by Lane Crowden, but Cole Tremain hit a home run in the eighth inning to give the Dans an insurance run.
Jack Potteiger got the win to go to 1-2 for the season with three strikeouts. Connor Nation pitched the seventh and Cole Tremain got his third save by going two innings with three strikeouts.
The Dans are now two wins away from 1,000 wins in the team's history as they hit the road to face the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Thursday. The Lucky Horseshoes' lead over the Dans for the second half of the Wabash River Division is down to 1/2 game.
Also, the Dans will host the first playoff game on Aug. 6 at 4:30 p.m. They will either face the second-half champion or if the Dans win the second half, they will face the second place team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.