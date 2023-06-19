DANVILLE — One of the most frustrating things in athletics is a losing streak.
No matter how much a team practices or prepares, there are just going to be times when the results don’t matchup with the effort.
According outfielder/first baseman Chase Vinson that how the Danville Dans felt last week as they lost six straight games.
“We have a good group of guys but we haven’t been playing to our full potential,’’ said the former Oakwood and Danville Area Community College standout.
On Sunday afternoon at Danville Stadium, the Dans released a little frustration with a doubleheader sweep of the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, winning the first game 4-1 and then coming back with a 9-4 triumph in the second game.
Vinson was 3-for-6 in the two games with 2-run hits in the first innings of each contest.
“Those were huge,’’ he said. “We have struggled to get things going early in games. Getting those early runs in each game gave us some confidence and helped us carry that momentum throughout the game.’’
Eric Coleman, the manger of the Danville Dans, credited his team with continuing to play with the right mindset.
“These guys want to compete in every game. That’s a really good mentality for them to have,’’ he said. “They didn’t let things snowball and we didn’t let a few losses carry over into something bigger than what it was. We kept things one game at a time and we found a way to get on the right side in both of these games.
“Sweeping a doubleheader is one of the hardest things to do in baseball.’’
In addition to the offense turning things around on Sunday with 13 runs and 19 hits, the Dans also got a pair of quality starts from Carter Heninger and Decker Mac Neil.
Heninger allowed just 1 run in five innings as he improved to 1-1 on the summer, while Mac Neil allowed 4 runs — only 3 earned — in five innings while striking out five and walking only one.
“Carter did a nice job of setting the table for us in that first game,’’ Coleman said. “And Decker pitched well enough to keep us in the game. He’s having a good summer and he is competitor.’’
Danville’s offense bailed out Mac Neil with a 7-run fourth inning that saw the Dans send 11 batters to the plate with Cole Tremain delivering the big blow with a 2-run single.
“I think that inning shows what our offense can do when we are clicking on all cylinders,’’ said Vinson, who started the frame with a single. “Hopefully, we can carry that momentum over into the next week of games.’’
Because winning the week is one of the goals for Coleman.
It didn’t happen this past week as the Dans went 2-5, but the veteran coach is hopeful that Sunday’s doubleheader will kickstart things for this week.
“We’ve got home games on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday,’’ Coleman said. “We still need to get our first road win, but when we put everything together, like we did today, the train will start rolling for us.’’
Danville first baseman JT Waldon, who went 1-for-3 in Sunday’s opener, left the second game with a possible shoulder injury.
“I think he’s going to be fine,’’ Coleman said. “He went into the locker room and did some pushups, but we will see how he is (Monday), which is the true test.’’
REX 10 DANS 2
DANVILLE — After five straight losses on the road, the Danville Dans were hopeful that Saturday’s home contest against the Wabash Valley Rex would be the cure-all for their troubles.
But with their pitching staff issuing 15 walks and their offense producing just 2 runs — the Dans had their losing streak extended to six straight with a 10-2 loss to the Rex before 612 fans at Danville Stadium.
“You are not going to win a ballgame when you walk 15 guys and only put up 2 runs,’’ said Danville manager Eric Coleman.
Wabash Valley (7-6 overall) basically sealed its third victory over the summer against Danville with a pair of 4-run frames in the fifth and sixth innings.
“Giving up four-spots in back-to-back innings is not a good formula for success,’’ said Coleman, noting that his pitchers walked eight batters in those two innings.
Additionally, Danville pitchers had four wild pitches in those two frames and the Dans defense committed two errors.
“I don’t know if it’s mental or physical,’’ Coleman said. “Some of these guys didn’t get at-bats or innings at their respective schools this spring.
“When you get your named called, you have to be ready to play and compete. If not, it will be a long summer and you will probably not be able to play at your school next season.’’
One bright spot for the Dans on Saturday night was the double-play combination of Robert Castillo at second base and DJ Akiyama at shortstop. They combined to turn four double plays.
And Castillo delivered a solo home run in the bottom of the eight inning to keep Danville from getting shutout and losing by the 10-run rule.
The Dans added another run in the ninth as Drake Digiorno scored when Trent Pallas grounded into a double play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.