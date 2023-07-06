LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Danville Dans kept things simple on Thursday and it got them a win on the road.
The Dans scored a single run in the first, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings to get a 5-3 win over the Lafayette Aviators at Loeb Stadium.
Danville started the scoring int eh first on a RBI groundout by Brandon Bishop that scored Justin Vossos, but an Lafayette single followed by an error brought in the Aviators' first run in the second.
The third was scoreless until Nate Chester had a RBI groundout in the fourth and Bishop had a sacrifice fly in the fifth for a 3-1 lead.
Lafayette would tie things up on a sacrifice fly by Parker Harrison and RBI double by John Hoskyn in the fifth, but Trenton Pallas scored on a double play ball in the sixth and Bishop scored on an errant pickoff attempt in the seventh to close the scoring.
John Balok, Jr. got the win, going three innings in relief of starter Jack Potteiger with four strikeouts to go 2-0 for the season. Enas Hayden had four strikeouts in two innings for his first save of the season while Potteiger had seven strikeouts in four innings.
The Dans are 2-1 in the second half of the season and 18-12 overall and will return to Danville Stadium on Friday to host the Alton River Dragons.
