ALTON — The Danville Dans were going for their third straight win on Thursday, but the Alton River Dragons had a different idea.
The River Dragons had some big innings in the third, sixth and seventh as they would go on to win 8-4 at Lloyd Hopkins Field.
Alton scored the first run in the second inning, but Danville tied it up in the top of the third when Justin Long drove in Kobe Andrade with a single. But the River Dragons scored three runs in the bottom of the third on a three-run home run by Nick Neibauer for a 4-1 lead.
Alton scored two runs in the sixth and two runs in the seventh for an 8-1 lead. The Dans would cut that lead in half in the eighth with a fielders choice from Keenan Taylor that scored two runs and an error from Alton shortstop Robby Taul drove in another run.
Cole Heath took the loss for the Dans, going three innings with three strikeouts. Aaron Chao went 2- 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and Nick Constantine went 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts.
Matthew Read went 5 2/3 innings to get the win for the River Dragons.
The Dans are 6-5 and will return home to Danville Stadium on Friday to face the Champion City Kings at 6:30 p.m.
